Pakistani judge acquits man of spreading misinformation that sparked riots in UK

A Pakistani judge has acquitted a man who was charged with spreading misinformation that helped spark widespread rioting in the UK earlier this month, officials said on Monday.

The decision came less than a week after Farhan Asif was arrested in a raid on his home in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province, and charged with cyberterrorism.

Freelance web developer

After a hearing on Monday, the judge ordered the release of the 32-year-old freelance web developer, who walked free.

He told the judge he had deleted his post on social media six hours after realising it was not correct.

Federal investigators told the judge they had no evidence to prove he was guilty of intentionally spreading misinformation, defence lawyer Rana Rizwan told reporters.

The Federal Investigation Agency had accused Asif of spreading misinformation on YouTube and Facebook about the British teenage suspect in a stabbing attack in which three young girls were killed and 10 other people injured during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, north-west England, on July 29.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

