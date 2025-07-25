Palestine Action ban ‘disturbing misuse’ of UK law, UN human rights chief says

Britain’s proscription of Palestine Action is a “disturbing misuse” of anti-terror laws, the United Nations human rights chief has said.

Volker Turk has urged the UK to lift the ban, which he described as “disproportionate and unnecessary” in an intervention on Friday.

The UK Government moved to designate the group a terrorist organisation after it claimed responsibility for vandalising two planes at RAF Brize Norton on June 20.

Criminal offence

The ban means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

A legal bid to challenge the proscription at the High Court by the group’s co-founder, Huda Ammori, is ongoing.

Mr Turk, a lawyer who serves as the UN’s high commissioner for human rights, urged the UK Government to repeal the decision.

“The decision appears disproportionate and unnecessary,” he said.

“It limits the rights of many people involved with and supportive of Palestine Action who have not themselves engaged in any underlying criminal activity but rather exercised their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.”

Rescind

He added that the Government should “rescind its decision to proscribe Palestine Action and to halt investigations and further proceedings against protesters who have been arrested on the basis of this proscription”.

“I also call on the UK Government to review and revise its counter-terrorism legislation, including its definition of terrorist acts, to bring it fully in line with international human rights norms and standards,” the high commissioner said.

Lawyers representing the Home Office have said that by causing serious damage to property, the group’s alleged actions fall within the terrorism laws used in proscription.

The Government has been contacted for comment.

