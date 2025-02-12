Palestinian family granted right to live in UK after applying via Ukraine scheme

A Palestinian family have been granted the right to live in the UK following an appeal, after they applied to enter the country through a scheme designed for Ukrainian refugees.

The family of six – comprising a mother, father and their four children who were aged 18, 17, eight and seven in September – were displaced after their Gaza home was destroyed by an airstrike in the Israel-Hamas war.

They applied for entry to the UK using the Ukraine Family Scheme to join the father’s brother, who has lived in the UK since 2007 and is a British citizen, but this was refused in May last year after the Home Office concluded the requirements of the scheme were not met.

Appeal

The family, who have been granted anonymity, had an appeal against the decision dismissed by a first-tier immigration tribunal judge in September.

A further appeal has been allowed by upper tribunal judges on the grounds of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to family life, after a hearing in January.

Judge Hugo Norton-Taylor said in his judgment: “We conclude that the respondent’s (Home Office’s) refusal of the collective human rights claim does not, on the particular facts of these cases, strike a fair balance between the appellants’ interests and those of the public.

“On a cumulative basis, the weight we attach to the considerations weighing on the appellants’ side of the scales demonstrates a very strong claim indeed. Put another way, there are very compelling or exceptional circumstances.

“Accordingly, the appellants’ appeals are allowed.”

The judge said the evidence shows the security and humanitarian situation in Gaza remains “exceptionally dangerous” and “dire”.

He highlighted that the youngest children, now aged seven and nine, are “at a high risk of death or serious injury on a daily basis” and that it is “overwhelmingly” in their best interests to be in a safe or safer environment together with their parents and siblings.

He also detailed submissions by the Home Office which argued the absence of a resettlement scheme for Palestinians in Gaza was a “significant” consideration, and that allowing the appeals would be “a leap” in terms of the UK’s obligations to allow family members living in conflicts entry.

“Floodgates”

The judge also referenced what he called a “floodgates” argument, in which the Home Office said an obligation to admit the family risked the same outcome applying to those in other conflicts around the world.

A Home Office spokesman told The Daily Telegraph it had contested the claim “rigorously”, adding: “The latter court ruled against us on the narrow facts of this specific case. Nevertheless, we are clear that there is no resettlement route from Gaza, and we will continue to contest any future claims that do not meet our rules.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

