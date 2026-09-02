Paramore singer Hayley Williams set to bring her solo show to Wales

Amelia Jones

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has announced a major live show in Cardiff as part of her tour next summer.

The three-time GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter and musician will perform at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Wednesday, June 30, 2027, with fans now able to look ahead to seeing one of alternative rock’s biggest stars on stage.

Williams first rose to international fame as the frontwoman of Paramore, the band she formed with guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro. The group became one of the defining names in alternative rock, producing huge hits including Misery Business, Still Into You, The Only Exception and Ain’t It Fun.

Williams has also built an acclaimed career away from Paramore and most recently released her third solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, in August 2025.

The record followed her previous solo albums Petals for Armor, released in 2020, and Flowers for Vases / descansos, which arrived in 2021.

Her solo work has given Williams the opportunity to explore a more personal and experimental side of her music, away from Paramore’s established sound. Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party marked another chapter in that evolution and arrived as Williams continued to develop her identity as a solo artist.

Now, she will bring that solo career to Cardiff with The Hayley Williams Show, giving Welsh fans the chance to see the GRAMMY-winning star perform live in the city.

Williams has become renowned for her powerful vocals, energetic performances and distinctive style, while her work with Paramore has earned her three GRAMMY Awards and a huge international following.

The Cardiff date will take place at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Wednesday, June 30, 2027. Fans hoping to see Williams live can get their hands on tickets when general sale begins at 10am on Tuesday, September 8.

Tickets will be available here.

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