Parents could face harsher penalties if their child commits crime, MP says

Parents could face tougher punishments if their children commit crimes, including cuts to benefits and prison sentences, a minister has said.

Jake Richards, a justice minister, said the UK Government would put the onus on parents to do more to keep children out of trouble and that they would be “held to account” if they did not.

In an interview with the Times, Mr Richards said: “I absolutely think that the justice system should hold parents to account in a proportionate way for ensuring that they play their role in keeping communities safe.”

The MP for Rother Valley added: “In my constituency, there’s a lot of problems with antisocial behaviour and young people causing problems in town centres. And yes, when I knock on doors, people say we need more police. But they also say, ‘Well, what are the parents doing?’”

His comments indicate a continuation of plans from Sir Keir Starmer’s government where parents would face harsher consequences including heavier fines and prison sentences for their children’s crimes.

Ministers published a white paper in May calling for more parenting orders to be used. The proposals indicated they would be strengthened.

Meanwhile, the first report from the inquiry into the Southport attack found Axel Rudakubana’s parents could have acted sooner to stop him killing three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop.

Mr Richards said: “Parenting orders are going to make sure that parents are more involved in the process by which we try to turn around young offenders.”

“Yes, that will have some stick. It could be custodial, or docking benefits — ultimately it will be up to a judge. But we want them to be more involved and that comes with responsibilities as well.”

It comes as the Government are said to be considering lowering the mansion tax threshold to homes worth £1.5 million to help raise £10 billion in the upcoming Budget.

Former chancellor Rachel Reeves announced at last year’s budget that homes worth £2 million would have to pay an extra tax worth between £2,500 and £7,500 every year.

However, the Times reported more homes could be brought into its scope under plans being considered by John Healey for the Budget on October 28. It would double the number of homes affected by the tax.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “As has always been the case, decisions on tax are a matter for the Chancellor to set out at fiscal events, rather than routinely commenting on rumour, speculation or proposals.”