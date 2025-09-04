Parents describe chaos after changes to school transport policy

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Parents and grandparents have described the chaos of returning to school following changes to school transport for the new term.

Overcrowded buses and large volumes of traffic in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) have been described as “absolute carnage” and a “shambles” as the new school year starts.

It is the first time that the new eligibility rules for free school transport have been in action as now only secondary school and college pupils who live three miles or further from their school in RCT are entitled to free school transport which is a change from the previous threshold of two miles or more.

Elaine Buss, whose grandson goes to Bryn Celynnog in Beddau from Church Village, said that since the school transport changes children were now either expected to walk miles to school or catch a service bus.

She said Edwards had put on extra buses to try and accommodate but this was still not enough.

‘Rammed’

She said that the morning and afternoon of Tuesday, September 2, in Beddau “was absolute carnage” with “buses rammed full and younger children being pushed and shoved trying to get on the buses” adding that there were overcrowded buses on Wednesday, September 3 also.

She said the local councillor had campaigned to reinstate the school transport with no luck and “it’s now reached dangerous levels of travel for our children.”

Andrew Johnson said about Tuesday (September 2): “Having just come back from doing a school run to Bryn Celynnog – there’s only one word to describe a pupil’s journey to and from school – chaotic! Also concerned about their safety and also – buses that are full may well make employees late for work.”

Julie Phelps whose daughter attends Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhondda in Porth said: “We live right by a train station. They were delayed yesterday (September 2) so she got to school at 10am and this morning (September 3) was late again going to school.

“There is one thing this council haven’t thought about. Without a school bus they are now taking the incentive away.

“The school bus was at the top of my hill at 8.10am and that was the focus in the morning to get on that bus but now it’s gone.

“Now it’s a train or bus to Porth and walk up to the school, it’s a right shambles.

“This is without the weather and the clocks going back next month.

“This is just my daughter, one child. What about parents who have more children and in different schools?”

Hectic

Kayleigh Hopkins’ son used to have school transport from Abercwmboi to Aberdare Community School.

She left at 8.10am and didn’t arrive at the school until 8.30am for a journey that should that only take five minutes.

She said: “The car park was already hectic and the queues off Aberdare roundabout just kept building.

“It took me another 20 minutes to get back out of the car park after drop off.

“Afternoon pick up was on another level. The car park was full by 2.50pm with cars in all directions blocking us in spaces if you were lucky to get one.

“Trying to leave the car park another 20 minutes went by before I was able to reverse out of my space.”

After being beeped at by a bus driver who was bumper to bumper with her and 10 more minutes of stop start queuing she got home an hour after she left to get the children but luckily her partner was able to pick up the other child.

She said the situation put her under an undue amount of stress, adding: “how nobody caused a crash today is beyond belief.”

And she said: “I dread winter for these children especially the ones who have no choice but to walk to school.”

Councillor Karl Johnson, who represents Llantwit Fardre on RCT Council, thanked Edwards Coaches and the council wardens without whom there might have been a serious accident, he said.

He said: “Children walking down the road in heavy traffic, it is an accident waiting to happen.”

“This is the council’s responsibility to put right – after all it was them who removed the safer option of home to school buses.

“We all need to come together to sort this ASAP before someone is seriously hurt.”

Feedback

A Rhondda Cynon Taf council spokesperson said: “This is the first week of the revised home to school transport policy being operational, and we are reviewing the effects of the implementation. We will look at this feedback, and will take any necessary practical steps where required.

“All secondary and post-16 learners are eligible for free transport in line with Welsh Government’s Learner Travel Measure, which is in place across 18 of 22 Welsh council areas. This means learners who live three miles or more away from their place of learning still receive free transport.

“Our revised home to school transport policy continues to still transport thousands of children more every week than we are expected to, beyond the statutory school transport requirements.

“The changes agreed in 2024 were unfortunately necessary for us to maintain affordability within future financial constraints, continue to be able to meet our statutory requirements, and maintain discretionary transport for our most vulnerable users (eg ALN pupils).”