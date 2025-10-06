Parents’ fury as report recommends catholic school closures

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Parents campaigning against plans to build a catholic super school have accused the county council’s education department of treating a consultation like a “tick box exercise”.

The results of a public consultation published by Flintshire County Council revealed 95% of respondents are against the proposal by the council and the Diocese of Wrexham to close three catholic primary schools – St Anthony’s in Saltney, St David’s in Mold, St Mary’s in Flint plus St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School — and replace them with a £55 million ‘super school’ for children aged three-18.

There were 2,046 respondents to the consultation overall. Of those 94.6% were against closing St Anthony’s, with just 4.8% in favour. For the closure of the other three schools 95.9% were against the plan while only 3% were in favour.

But in a report due to go before councillors at a special meeting of its Education, Youth and Culture Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday, Education Department officials will recommend pressing ahead with the plans regardless.

Quality

The officers’ recommendation read: “Having considered the concerns raised during the consultation process, along with relevant mitigating actions and feedback on the advantages and disadvantages of the proposal, the Diocese of Wrexham and council officers remain of the view that amalgamation is in the best interests of learners in the catholic network and for the wider Flintshire school network and we proceed to the next stage to seek objections without amending the proposal.”

Officers also addressed a number of key points raised during the consultation around the impact on education standards, the effect on communities where schools close and transport concerns.

“The concerns raised during the consultation exercise that merging schools will negatively affect quality and standards in education overlooks several key benefits and strategic safeguards that are typically implemented during such changes,” they said.

“Merging schools often leads to better use of resources both staffing and material. Shared facilities, specialist staff, and consolidated budgets can improve the learning environment and expand educational opportunities for students.

“While the emotional and historical significance of all the schools is acknowledged and respected, decisions regarding school closures must be based on strategic priorities, sustainability, and educational outcomes, not on legacy and community feeling alone.

“Under this proposal, it is recognised that learners from Saltney and Mold will require transportation. This will be carefully managed in collaboration with the schools and relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate and safe travel arrangements are in place.

“We are committed to ensuring that any changes are supported by appropriate safety measures and practical solutions. Our goal is to balance individual needs with broader educational and community benefits, ensuring that all children can access school safely and confidently and with full consideration of safeguarding requirements.”

Fury

But the recommendations have sparked fury among parents at both St Anthony’s and St David’s.

“The consultation was a waste of time,” said Clare Smith, one of the leading voices of St Anthony’s parents. “It’s evident from the results that Flintshire County Council and the Diocese have viewed the consultation as a tick box exercise.

“The publication is a smack in the face for democracy. The people have spoken yet been totally ignored.

“It’s mentioned that St Anthony’s children will move to Venerable Edward Morgan catholic primary school – which will improve their deficit and put this school at capacity. This school is six miles away yet is considered walking distance. A six mile walk would take at least two hours so I’m not sure how this is considered feasible. It will push children in Saltney out of catholic education and likely to a school in England.”

Fellow St Anthony’s mum Martina Crocombe added: “The decision by Flintshire Council and Wrexham Diocese to proceed with this proposal is disappointing but not surprising.

“It’s difficult to see how this decision is in the best interest of the children and community of St. Anthony’s when it so clearly dismisses the concerns of 95% of those who responded to the consultation.

“The focus appears to be on the £55 million super school, rather than on the welfare of the students. The council and the diocese are failing the children and community of Saltney.”

Disappointment

The strength of feeling of Saltney parents was shared in Mold where St David’s Action Group also expressed their anger and disappointment.

“The council’s recommendation clearly goes against the overwhelming views of their constituents,” said Sarah Cunningham of the St David’s School Action Group.

“Flintshire County Council appears to be ignoring the will of its constituents, raising serious questions about the transparency and fairness of the process.

“Parents are deeply concerned about the safety and wellbeing of young children, including six-year-olds, who may be required to travel long distances on buses.

“Experience at the new Mynydd Isa school highlights real-world congestion and safety concerns. Claimed savings are nullified by bus costs, parental car use, and environmental impact, all of which have been ignored.

“The report provides no information on the number of new homes planned in Mold and surrounding areas, associated pupil number projections or whether remaining surplus places could accommodate housing growth, crucial to prevent future shortages.

“The council has also failed to provide a transition plan to safeguard continuity of support and education health and care plans for pupils with additional learning needs or evidence of direct consultation with ALN families.

“St David’s Action Group has submitted over 300 letters and physically signed petitions. None of these contributions appear to have been considered in the report, further demonstrating that local voices are being sidelined.

“St David’s Action Group urges the council to listen to parents, consider the evidence, and halt plans for closures until these critical issues are properly addressed.”