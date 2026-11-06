Parents in Wales skipping meals and facing debt to afford children’s Christmas

Nation.Cymru staff

More than two-thirds of parents in Wales surveyed by Barnardo’s say they have skipped meals or reduced how much they eat to afford Christmas for their children.

The charity’s research also found that 64% of Welsh respondents expect to go into debt this Christmas, while 65% say they will delay paying a household bill.

Nearly four in five expect to make significant sacrifices, with 71% worried that Christmas will be harder to afford this year than last.

The findings come from a UK-wide survey of 2,763 parents with children under 18, conducted by Censuswide between October 6 and 16.

Among Welsh respondents, 32% said they would go without new clothes for themselves, while 24% would put off repaying existing debts and the same proportion would not buy Christmas presents for their spouse or partner.

Almost one in five — 19% — said they would sacrifice heating their homes to pay for Christmas gifts, food or experiences for their children.

Laura Tomsa, assistant director for children’s services at Barnardo’s Cymru, said the festive period brought considerable pressure for families already struggling financially.

“We see parents making significant sacrifices to give their children the Christmas they deserve, whether that’s going without new clothes, cutting back on essentials, or putting off paying bills so they can afford presents and festive activities,” she said.

“No parent should have to choose between keeping up with household costs and creating special memories for their children. Yet for many families, these are the difficult decisions they face every year.”

The survey marks the launch of the charity’s Christmas campaign, which highlights the costs parents absorb to provide presents and celebrations for their children.

As part of the campaign, Barnardo’s opened a temporary shop in Soho, London, on November 4 and 5. Children’s clothing and gifts carried labels describing what parents had gone without to afford them, rather than displaying prices.

The campaign is backed by Barnardo’s ambassador Dame Helen Mirren and EastEnders actress Michelle Collins, who both spoke about their own families’ experiences of financial pressure.

Shielding

Barnardo’s chief executive Lynn Perry said parents were often shielding their children from hardship by going without themselves.

“Our research suggests that millions of parents are making difficult choices, including skipping meals, delaying bills and taking on debt, because they want their children to enjoy the same magic of Christmas as their peers,” she said.

The charity supported more than 350,000 children, parents and carers through over 650 services and partnerships across the UK last year.