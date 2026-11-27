Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Parents of pupils at a secondary school have expressed concern about the impact of repeated teacher strikes on children’s education.

Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan in Abergele, which has just under 1,000 pupils, closed yesterday and today (Tuesday 24 November and Wednesday 25 November) due to industrial action by members of teaching union NASUWT.

Welsh Conservative and Abergele Town Council councillor Dominic Davies said parents had contacted him with concerns, particularly about the impact on pupils preparing for their examinations.

“Obviously people are concerned, and parents have got in touch with me. They are fearful for their kids, especially those sitting GCSEs and A-levels. It is sort of a crucial period in which they need to start locking in and getting ready for their exams in the May period. So the local feeling is concerned rather than anything,” he said.

“I’m not involved directly with the school. I tend to stay out of it when it is ongoing. I get in touch with my role as a councillor when residents contact me with concerns. I’ve had one or two (parents) this time and a few the previous times, because it’s not the first time they’ve gone on strike.”

Disruption experienced

Cllr Davies said there was a general hope that the dispute would be resolved quickly, highlighting the disruption pupils had already experienced during the pandemic.

He added: “I think everyone hopes it is resolved. People need to be in school. They’ve already missed much of their education, especially this cohort due to COVID and things in the critical years, so I think everyone is hopeful they get back to it as soon as possible.”

He said he had not had updates from the headteacher on the current situation or whether progress was being made to find a resolution.

Conwy County Council councillor Paul Luckock added: “Many children, parents, staff, and Governors are sad, fearful, and angry/frustrated about the present circumstances. Peaceful co-existence and reconciliation is required.”

In a letter sent to families on Thursday 19 November, headteacher Matt Wildsmith confirmed that members of a teaching union were scheduled to take industrial action on 24 and 25 November.

He said the dispute stemmed from concerns raised by some staff about recent changes within the school.

“The industrial action relates to concerns raised by some staff regarding changes that have taken place within the school,” said Mr Wildsmith in the letter.

“Discussions have taken place between school leaders, governors, the local authority, and staff representatives, and efforts to resolve the matter continue.”

Ensure safety

Mr Wildsmith said the decision to close had been made “to ensure the safety and wellbeing of pupils and staff”.

The headteacher added that the closure would not negatively affect pupils’ attendance records and apologised for the inconvenience caused to families.

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council confirmed it had received a notification of industrial action from NASUWT.

Matt Wrack, General Secretary of NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union, said: “NASUWT has consistently demonstrated its willingness to engage constructively with the school and relevant parties to find a resolution. “Members have shown considerable patience, but they have received very little reassurance that necessary actions will be taken.

“Further concerns remain regarding an independent investigation into bullying behaviour from leadership, commissioned as part of the wider process.”