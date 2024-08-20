Parents reminded of deadline to extend Child Benefit for teenagers remaining in education or training

Parents are being reminded they have less than two weeks to tell HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) if their 16–19-year-olds are continuing in education or training.

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers will decide on their future plans this week as they receive their GCSE results on Thursday (22 August).

Parents who fail to extend their claim will have Child Benefit payments stopped after 31 August.

If their child is going to continue in approved education or training, parents can continue receiving Child Benefit and HMRC is urging them to extend their claim now.

Child Benefit claims can be extended online on GOV.UK or via the HMRC app.

More than 270,000 parents have extended their claim digitally so far, avoiding lengthy waits to get through to an advisor by telephone.

Parents should keep their claim details up to date, even if they’ve opted not to receive Child Benefit payments due to the High Income Child Benefit Charge. Parents who want to opt back into receiving Child Benefit payments, can also do this quickly and easily online on GOV.UK or in the HMRC app.

Child Benefit is worth up to £1,331 a year for the first or only child, and up to £881 a year for every additional child.

Financial support

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “Child Benefit is an important financial support for many households and we don’t want to see any eligible family miss out.”

Victoria Benson, CEO of Gingerbread, the charity for single parent families, added: “Child Benefit is valuable to families and particularly single parent families, who are forced to make ends meet on a single income.

“It’s really important, with the 31 August deadline fast approaching, that parents whose children are going into further education and training extend their claim as soon as possible to avoid missing out on this crucial financial help.”

Child Benefit can continue to be paid for children who are studying full time in non-advanced education, which includes:

A levels or Scottish Highers

International Baccalaureate

home education – if it started before their child turned 16, or after 16 if they have a statement of special educational needs and it was assessed by the local authority

T levels

NVQs, up to level 3.

Child Benefit will also continue for children in Wales on Foundation Apprenticeships, Traineeships courses or the Jobs Growth Wales+ scheme

If a child changes their mind about further education or training, parents can simply inform HMRC online or via the HMRC app and payments will be adjusted accordingly.

Parents can check the status of their claims at any time by viewing their proof of entitlement in the app or online.

Parents will need a Government Gateway user ID and password to use HMRC’s online services. If they do not have one already, they can register on GOV.UK and will need their National Insurance number or postcode, and 2 forms of ID.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

