Parents share memories of son’s final Christmas to support Welsh hospice

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh children’s hospice is launching a £200,000 fundraising appeal inspired by the heartbreaking story of a five-year-old boy whose family spent his final weeks receiving specialist care and support at the hospice.

Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice Every Precious Life fundraising appeal, which begins today (16 November) at 10am, aims to raise to raise £200,000 in just 56 hours through a match-funded appeal.

The charity currently supports more than 300 children with life-shortening conditions and their families across 16 local authority areas across south, west, east and mid Wales.

For every pound donated between 10am on Monday 16 November and 6pm on Wednesday 18 November, its value will be doubled through a £100,000 match-funding pot.

This year, the Every Precious Life Appeal tells the story of William Watkins and his last Christmas with his family before he died at just five-years-old.

William, who loved dinosaurs, music and Liverpool Football Club, was diagnosed with cancer at three, and underwent extensive surgeries and radio therapy.

However, after mum and dad, Nicola and Ian, were told in March 2021 that there were no more treatment options available for their son, the little family spent William’s final weeks at Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

William died on 1 May 2021, and Nicola and Ian continue to be supported by Tŷ Hafan to this day.

“He was in so much pain towards the end,” said Nicola, who works at a residential care home, “that to touch him, we couldn’t do it. The only time I could hold William and he didn’t feel the pain was in the hydrotherapy pool at Tŷ Hafan. And I could hug and hold my boy.”

“Tŷ Hafan is the closest thing to heaven in my eyes. And it saved my life. I know I lost my son but without Tŷ Hafan’s support I wouldn’t be here today.

“Because you haven’t got a clue what it means to us unless you’ve been through it or have got a child that needs Tŷ Hafan.”

The couple, from Cowbridge in the Vale of Glamorgan, have chosen to share their story in the run up to Christmas as their way of ‘giving back’ to Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice which, they say, has been their lifeline throughout the worst time of their lives.

Dan Bamsey, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, said: “Our heartfelt desire in the run up to this Christmas is to raise £200,000 so that we can walk alongside even more families like William’s through life, death and beyond.

“If you make a donation either online, over the phone or in one of our 17 charity shops between 10am on Monday 16 November and 6pm on Wednesday 18 November then the value of that will be doubled too – all thanks to our £100,000 match-funding pot provided by our generous backers.

“Also you can support by shopping in any of our charity shops this weekend (14 to 17 Nov) where the value of your purchases will be doubled, and, even better, the value of your donations will be doubled too.

“No family should have face their child’s last Christmas alone we know that currently we are only reaching one in every ten families who could benefit from our support.

“So please donate whatever you can to our Every Precious Life Appeal and help to ensure that no family has to live their child’s short life alone.”

Tŷ Hafan is one of two children’s hospices in Wales, and supports around 300 children with life-shortening conditions, many with profound and complex medical needs, and some with conditions are so rare they have yet to be named, as well as around 3,000 family members each year.

They provide specialist palliative care addressing the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of each member of the family, through services such as complementary therapy, music therapy and outreach play both within the hospice and in the family home.

Tŷ Hafan says it is currently only able to support one in 10 families who need its services, while the number of newly referred families it began working with rose by 19%, from 78 in 2024 to 93 in 2025.

Their work continues from diagnosis to bereavement, and in 2025/26 cost £7.7m to provide, with 80% of those care costs generated by donations from the “generous public in Wales and beyond”.

For more information and to make a donation, visit Tŷ Hafan’s site here.