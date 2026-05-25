Parents support applying cinema ratings to social media content, survey suggests

Ellie Ng, Press Association Education Correspondent

More than eight in 10 parents would support a move to apply the same age ratings used in cinemas to social media content, a survey suggests.

In a poll of 2,000 parents, who have children aged 12 to 17, more than half chose harmful or inappropriate content as their number one concern when it comes to their child’s wellbeing, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) said.

The data suggests parents are more worried about the mental health impact of their child accessing such material online, with 55% saying that is their main concern, than they are about their physical health and nutrition, which 27% singled out.

In the survey, 86% of parents said they would support a formal partnership between the BBFC and social media platforms to see content moderated in line with the classification standards used for UK cinemas.

Nearly three-quarters said they would be more likely to let their child use social media if its content was moderated in that way.

Of parents with a child aged between 12 and 14, almost nine in 10 said they would feel more comfortable with them using social media if they knew the content they could see did not exceed what would be allowed in a 12A-rated film.

Of parents of children aged 15-17, 81% said they would feel more comfortable if the content they could access did not exceed what would be allowed in a 15-rated film.

The head of the BBFC wrote to the Government to call for social media platforms in the UK to work closely with the board.

‘Clear standards’

In an open letter to Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, signed by 13 other people including the chief executive of the Molly Rose Foundation and head of policy at the NSPCC, campaigners said: “We urge the Government to set clear standards to ensure that social media companies are delivering age-appropriate experiences for their young users with consideration for both the content as well as the features and functionalities available to them.

“A 13-year-old cannot watch an 18-rated film in a cinema, yet they can easily access harmful and illegal content online.”

They referred to Sir Keir Starmer’s own words, when the Prime Minister said last year: “We still have rules in place in this country about what we can see at a cinema, yet online you can access no end of materials.”

“We would like to see social media platforms in the UK working closely with the BBFC, to ensure that children are protected from harmful online content, in line with the same high standards applied to films released in UK cinemas, in order to safeguard their wellbeing and keep harmful content out of reach,” they continued.

According to the letter, the BBFC consults thousands of people in the UK every four to five years over its classification guidelines for films and TV series.

“They could be applied in a similar way to guide social media companies in ensuring young users only have access to age-appropriate content – i.e. the content served to a 13-year-old is different to that which may be accessed by a 16-year-old,” campaigners said.

Working week

In the survey, parents were asked how long their child spends online per week, with results amounting to an average of 17 hours and 35 minutes.

A fifth of parents reported their child spends more than 40 hours online, which is the equivalent of a full working week.

More than a third of parents have been told by their child that they have seen something inappropriate or upsetting on social media.

David Austin, chief executive of the BBFC, described the survey’s findings as a “wake-up call for the industry”.

“The BBFC has spent decades consulting with the public to establish what is appropriate for children to see on-screen as they grow up,” he said.

“These trusted frameworks already protect millions every day across UK cinemas, streaming services, and mobile networks.

“We have the expertise and experience to help, and stand ready to work with social platforms to ensure that the high standards parents expect offline are delivered online.”

The survey was conducted by OnePoll for the BBFC between March 17 and 23.

Inform

A spokesperson for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said: “Parents across the country are grappling with their children’s screen time and what they are seeing online.

“Ministers have been engaging directly with them to understand their experiences and inform our next steps.

“We already have laws to require that platforms prevent access to the most harmful content, but we are considering further measures with our consultation – from age restrictions and screentime curfews to safer design features and limiting addictive algorithms.

“This isn’t a question of whether we will act, but how.”

The department has also set out guidance for parents, including on how to start conversations about the content their children see online.