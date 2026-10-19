Parents to raise concerns over overcrowded buses leaving schoolchildren stranded

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Concerns over the reliability of a bus service passengers including school children claim is constantly crammed will be aired at a special council meeting.

Parents and school pupils have raised constant complaints over the X74 service to Chepstow which at times has been so busy passengers, including children heading to and from school, have been denied permission to board.

They will get the chance to raise concerns around the service, operated by Newport Bus, at a special meeting of Monmouthshire County Council’s place scrutiny committee which will examine bus services in the county.

It has been called following a request from Conservative councillors Lisa Dymock, who represents Portskewett, and Shirnewton member Louise Brown who have been contacted by parents of pupils who rely on the service to travel to and from Chepstow Comprehensive.

Cllr Dymock said: “The meeting will consider the wider area but me, and Cllr Brown, have had a number of complaints from residents whose children catch the X74.

“I’ve been inundated with messages from parents all the way across to Magor and Undy.

“A number of pupils have been left at bus stops as there appears to be overcrowding on the buses.

“Four children were left at the bus stop one day and parents, who obviously work, perhaps in Newport, Cardiff or Bristol, are only finding out when they get a message from their children.

“It is also causing anxiety for children about being late for school, thought the school is being understanding.”

The councillor said parents and pupils will be able to contribute to the Thursday, November 5 meeting via the dedicated slot for a public open forum that allows residents to attend and speak at meetings, and even send in short video submissions.

Cllr Dymock said: “The meeting is at 2pm which doesn’t work for most people in work or education but I do think it needs to be a public meeting.”

Monmouthshire council said it has increased the number of scheduled services on the Chepstow route since September meaning more buses serve both Caldicot and Chepstow schools and is regularly monitoring passenger data on services.

Earlier in October concerns around crowded buses were raised at a council meeting where chief infrastructure officer, Debra Hill-Howells confirmed there has been an increase in passengers since a £1 single bus fare for all journeys for those aged 16 to 21 in Wales was introduced in September.

Policy introduced

The council also introduced a policy, in 2024, to issue bus passes to some secondary school pupils entitled to free transport rather than providing them seats on dedicated school buses.

However due to increased demand from fair paying passengers it has removed pupils travelling on free bus passes to Caldicot School from the X74 and provided them with a dedicated school bus instead and said there are now no free transport pupils using the service.

Ms Hill-Howells also said some pupils were preferring to stand on double decker buses which she was contributing to “congestion” and prompted Conservative councillor Alistair Neill to suggest drivers should refuse to leave bus stops if children are standing. The officer explained public service buses have a capacity which includes standing passengers.

Parents have highlighted issues with the X74 service on a Facebook post by Cllr Dymock. One said her daughter had to wait for an hour at Chepstow bus station after being denied entry as a bus was full and said they were concerned with the darker winter nights approaching.

Another parent said her child attends the Wyedean School, in Gloucestershire, and catches the bus to Chepstow to walk to the school, on the opposite bank of the Wye, but the X74 is often late.

Information on how to take part in the meeting is available from the council’s website.

Newport Bus was contacted for comment.

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