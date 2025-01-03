Parents urged to be on the alert for norovirus symptoms

Public Health Wales (PHW) is urging parents and carers to be on the lookout for the symptoms of norovirus ahead of schools and nurseries re-opening for the new term, amid an increase in case in Wales.

Norovirus cases in Wales rose by 26 per cent in the week leading up to December 22, from 39 to 49 cases the previous week.

Between September 30 and December 22, cases were 42 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Stay away from school

Health chiefs are advising that children with norovirus symptoms – diarrhoea and/or vomiting – should stay away from school or nursery while they have symptoms, and for 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped.

Adults who are unwell with norovirus symptoms should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for at least 30 seconds after using the toilet and before preparing food.

They should not share towels with others and should consider using a separate toilet if that is possible.

Increase

Wendi Shepherd, Deputy Director in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said: “We expect to see an increase in norovirus cases at this time of year, as it is a common stomach bug that circulates during the winter months. However, we are concerned about an uptick in cases this winter compared with last year.

“The most important thing we can do to prevent spread is to make sure that children are kept out of school or nursery for 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped.

“Wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after using the toilet or preparing food, and remember that hand sanitizer is ineffective against norovirus. Avoid sharing towels, and don’t prepare food for others if you have norovirus symptoms.”

The main symptoms of norovirus are vomiting and diarrhoea. Other symptoms include mild fever, headaches, stomach cramps and aching limbs.

Good hand washing hygiene also helps to prevent the spread of other seasonal viruses like flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

