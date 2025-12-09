Parents urged to get children vaccinated as flu cases rise across Wales
Parents in Wales are being urged to ensure their children receive a flu vaccine before Christmas, as health officials warn of rising infection rates and the early circulation of a new strain.
More than 800,000 people have already received a flu jab this winter, but Public Health Wales says activity has increased over the last week, with particularly high levels of confirmed cases in children under five.
Officials expect cases to continue climbing in the run-up to Christmas.
The Welsh Government is reminding families that it is not too late for children to be protected—even if they missed vaccination sessions held in schools earlier in the term.
The flu vaccine offered to children aged two to 16 is given as a nasal spray, not an injection, and early data shows this year’s formulation is highly effective in preventing hospital attendances among children.
Wales’ Chief Medical Officer, Professor Isabel Oliver, said vaccination remained one of the most important tools in reducing illness and protecting NHS capacity.
“Vaccination saves lives, protects people and communities, and strengthens the resilience of the NHS,” she said. “We are seeing a new flu strain circulating and an earlier start to the flu season, but there is still time to get the vaccine. Please act now, to get your child protected in time for Christmas.”
Dr Chris Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, stressed that the nasal spray is “safe, painless” and protects thousands of school-aged children each year.
“Flu can be very serious for children, but one quick spray helps keep them healthy and reduces the risk of serious illness,” he said.
The flu vaccine is free for all children aged two and above (born before September 2023), pupils up to Year 11, and all children in clinical risk groups over six months old.
Details of how to arrange a vaccination if a child missed their school session are available on the Public Health Wales website, usually through GPs or local health boards.
Adults eligible for a free vaccine include everyone aged 65 and over, people with long-term health conditions, pregnant women, carers and frontline health and social care staff.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
This is contentious. Since when has vaccination for flu been better than your own immune system?
Since evidence.
Decades of evidence.
From real scientists not shonky people on facebook.
Really, denying this is lethal to kids. One cartoon had a doctor at examining a kid with measles joining up the spots/dots on a poor kids back and it said “my parents are stupid”.
There are decades of evidence of children not having flu jabs and not getting ill either.
Why waste taxpayer money jabbing older people every year then?
This is definitely not contentious. Flu jabs help train our immune system so that it knows what to expect and reacts more effectively, and without delay, if a flu infection happens. Flu jabs save lives. This is not an opinion, it’s well-established medical knowledge.