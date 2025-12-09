Parents urged to get children vaccinated as flu cases rise across Wales

Parents in Wales are being urged to ensure their children receive a flu vaccine before Christmas, as health officials warn of rising infection rates and the early circulation of a new strain.

More than 800,000 people have already received a flu jab this winter, but Public Health Wales says activity has increased over the last week, with particularly high levels of confirmed cases in children under five.

Officials expect cases to continue climbing in the run-up to Christmas.

The Welsh Government is reminding families that it is not too late for children to be protected—even if they missed vaccination sessions held in schools earlier in the term.

The flu vaccine offered to children aged two to 16 is given as a nasal spray, not an injection, and early data shows this year’s formulation is highly effective in preventing hospital attendances among children.

Wales’ Chief Medical Officer, Professor Isabel Oliver, said vaccination remained one of the most important tools in reducing illness and protecting NHS capacity.

“Vaccination saves lives, protects people and communities, and strengthens the resilience of the NHS,” she said. “We are seeing a new flu strain circulating and an earlier start to the flu season, but there is still time to get the vaccine. Please act now, to get your child protected in time for Christmas.”

Dr Chris Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, stressed that the nasal spray is “safe, painless” and protects thousands of school-aged children each year.

“Flu can be very serious for children, but one quick spray helps keep them healthy and reduces the risk of serious illness,” he said.

The flu vaccine is free for all children aged two and above (born before September 2023), pupils up to Year 11, and all children in clinical risk groups over six months old.

Details of how to arrange a vaccination if a child missed their school session are available on the Public Health Wales website, usually through GPs or local health boards.

Adults eligible for a free vaccine include everyone aged 65 and over, people with long-term health conditions, pregnant women, carers and frontline health and social care staff.