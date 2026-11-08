Parents urged to object to school closure before December deadline

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Parents fighting plans to close a primary school in north Wales have been given a final chance to object to the proposals, despite a majority of those who responded to an earlier consultation opposing the merger with a neighbouring school.

Plans to merge Saltney Ferry Community Primary School with Saltney Wood Memorial Primary School were rejected by 87.5% of parents from both schools during the consultation period.

The proposals would see the Saltney Ferry school close and a new £12.5 million school be built on the site of Saltney Wood Memorial. The school would be funded in part by the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Fund.

It would provide 65% – or £8.125 million – with Flintshire County Council funding the rest.

Despite the prospect or a new modern school, parents are overwhelmingly opposed to the changes.

In Saltney Ferry in particular concerns have been raised about the safety of children walking along the narrow pavements of the A5104 to get to school and the loss of one of Saltney Ferry’s last communal family hubs.

They even organised a community walk from the existing Saltney Ferry school to the new school site to demonstrate the risks to small children.

Those concerns have been dismissed by Flintshire County Council’s Education Department however.

Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Youth and Culture Cllr Mared Eastwood told the October meeting of Flintshire Council’s Cabinet: ”

There was concern expressed regarding safety of the walking route between Saltney Ferry Primary School and the proposed new site, particularly in relation to the traffic levels on the A5104.

“We’ve had the road safety team have a look at the route. We’ve actually gone out, physically looked at it in line with the learner travel guidance and they have confirmed that it’s not considered a hazardous route.”

Now Senedd member for Fflint Wrecsam Sam Rowlands – a long-time opponent of the plans – has urged people to make their voices heard one final time.

Objections can be submitted by email to [email protected] or by post to: School Modernisation Team, Flintshire County Council, Tŷ Dewi Sant, St. David’s Park, Ewloe, Flintshire, CH5 3FF.

All objections must arrive with the council by December 1 however. Late submissions may not be considered.

“I really can’t believe that this proposal has got this far when there is so much opposition,” said Mr Rowlands.

“I have met with David Whittaker, one of the organisers of the Saltney Ferry Parents and Community Campaign opposing Saltney Ferry School’s closure and I remain extremely concerned that the council have not taken into consideration the wider impact of these proposals could have on local families and the community.

“It is quite unbelievable to see a council totally ignoring the public’s views on these matters.

“I am now urging everyone to once again make their feelings known and share their views with the council on this controversial proposal and take part in the consultation which is now live until 1st December.”

Flintshire County Council has stated in its consultation report that it has listened to local concerns.

“The council understands that some consultees feel the views expressed during the consultation have not influenced the proposal and notes the concerns raised in this regard,” said the consultation report.

“The council recognises the strength of feeling within the community and appreciates the time taken by pupils, parents, staff, governors and other stakeholders to engage with the process.

“All consultation responses have been carefully considered and recorded as part of the statutory consultation process. Whilst the council notes that many respondents are opposed to the proposal, the purpose of consultation is to gather and consider all views, evidence and information before a decision is made, rather than to determine the outcome through a vote.

“The council is required to consider a range of factors, including educational outcomes, learner wellbeing, sustainability, financial implications, school capacity and the efficient use of resources.”