Parents urged to sign up for childcare offer before start of autumn term

Parents are being urged to sign up for the Welsh Government’s Childcare Offer before the start of the autumn term.

The Offer provides up to 30 hours of funded early education and childcare for parents in work, education or training with children aged three to four.

It aims to help parents from across Wales return to work, increase their hours or work more flexibly.

Around 20,000 children are supported each year through the scheme.

Parents and guardians qualify for the offer if they live in Wales and each parent has a gross income of £100,000 or less per year. They must also be employed and earn at least, on average, the equivalent to 16 hours a week at National Minimum Wage or Living Wage.

The offer is also available to those enrolled on either an undergraduate, postgraduate or further education course that is at least 10 weeks in length.

Foster carers and kinship carers (relative or friend who is not a child’s parent) may also be eligible for funded early education and childcare, providing they meet the parental eligibility criteria.

‘Huge difference’

Lisa Jones, who runs Y Diod café in Llandeilo, said the Offer was easy to apply for and has made a huge difference to her life.

“Since we’ve had two children and learned about the 30 hours of funded childcare a week, it’s made a huge difference to our lives.

“Being self-employed, it has made a massive difference ensuring I can return to the café sooner after giving birth.

“I would urge people to sign up for it, as the support you get is invaluable. We are so grateful for Twts Tywi, who are so helpful with the process and making sure we are aware of what’s on offer to parents.”

Click here or more info about the Childcare Offer for Wales and to check eligibility before applying.

