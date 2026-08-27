Parents urged to vaccinate young children as hepatitis A outbreak continues

Nation.Cymru staff

Parents of young children in a Welsh town are being urged to add a hepatitis A vaccination to their back-to-school checklist as an outbreak continues.

Public Health Wales is encouraging parents and carers of children aged one to five in Barry to get them vaccinated before schools, nurseries and childcare settings reopen for the new academic year.

The vaccination is being offered to children who live in Barry or attend a school, nursery or other childcare setting in the town.

Health officials say vaccinating young children could help reduce the risk of the virus spreading further through the community.

The illness can be more serious for some people, including older adults and those with existing health conditions or weakened immune systems.

Susan Mably, consultant in health protection at Public Health Wales, said: “As families start preparing for the new school year, we are asking parents and carers of eligible children in Barry to put hepatitis A vaccination on their back-to-school to-do list.

“Young children can sometimes have very mild symptoms of hepatitis A, or no symptoms at all. While they may not appear unwell, they can still pass the infection on to other people.

“By getting your child vaccinated, you are not only helping to protect them, you are also helping to prevent the virus spreading further through the community and reaching people who may be much more vulnerable to serious illness.”

The clinic on Colcot Road will operate from 9am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday, until September 5.

Dr Claire Beynon, executive director of public health at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “The vaccination clinic at Barry Hospital is now walk-in, so there is no need to make an appointment. The clinic is open six days a week to help parents pick a day or time that is convenient to them.

“Getting your child vaccinated is simple, safe and effective and we would encourage parents who have not yet taken up the offer to come along before their children return for the new school year.”

Infection

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is usually spread through close contact with an infected person or by consuming food or drink contaminated with small amounts of infected faeces.

Health officials are also reminding people to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water, particularly after using the toilet or changing nappies and before preparing or eating food.

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