Parents urged to vaccinate young children as Welsh hepatitis A outbreak grows

Mark Mansfield

Parents and carers are being urged to get young children vaccinated against hepatitis A after 11 cases were confirmed in a Welsh town.

The cases have been recorded in Barry since December 2025, with public health investigations indicating the virus is spreading within the community.

Children aged between one and five who live in Barry or attend a school, nursery or other childcare setting in the town are now being offered a free NHS hepatitis A vaccination.

Health officials have not identified a single location, such as a school, nursery, workplace or public venue, as the source of the outbreak.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver which can spread easily between people.

Symptoms can include a high temperature, tiredness, headaches, muscle pains, nausea and stomach discomfort, as well as dark urine, pale stools and yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes.

Young children can have few or no symptoms but still carry the virus and pass it to other people who may become seriously ill.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said vaccinating children in the affected age group should help protect them and reduce transmission within the wider community.

Children are eligible if they either live in Barry or attend an education or childcare setting in the town, regardless of where they live.

This includes schools, nurseries, childminders and playgroups.

Parents and carers of eligible children will be invited to a vaccination clinic by text message or letter from the health board.

Vaccinations will be available at Barry Hospital from Tuesday, August 18, with clinics operating from 9am until 5pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

‘Very effective’

Susan Mably, Consultant in Health Protection, said: “It is important that parents and carers of eligible children take up this free vaccination offer to protect their children, other children in their family, and others in the community.

“A single dose of hepatitis A vaccine is very effective, giving between 94 to 100 percent protection within days.

“This vaccine has a long-standing, globally recognised safety record, having been used safely for decades to protect millions of children worldwide.”

Ms Mably said people could continue their normal activities in Barry but stressed the importance of washing hands with soap and water after using the toilet or changing nappies and before preparing or eating food.

Vital role

Sion Lingard, Deputy Director of Public Health at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “Hepatitis A can spread easily, and young children may have few or no symptoms while still passing the virus on to others.

“By coming forward for vaccination, parents and carers can play a vital role in helping us break the chain of infection and bring this outbreak under control.”

Anyone concerned they may have symptoms is advised to contact their GP or NHS 111 Wales by telephone before attending a healthcare setting.

Public Health Wales and its partners are continuing to investigate the outbreak, trace contacts of confirmed cases and offer vaccination where appropriate.

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