Parents use savings, skip meals and gpo to food banks in school holidays – study

Ellie Ng, Press Association Education Correspondent

Parents have dipped into savings, skipped meals and used food banks during school holidays, a survey has found.

The new research from The Children’s Society comes as families prepare for the upcoming summer break.

It reveals the strain families face when term ends and “essential support is withdrawn”, the charity said.

In the survey of 3,000 UK parents, around two-thirds (65%) said they worry about the cost of food during the holidays and 77% worry about the cost of activities.

Of those who reported struggling with holiday costs previously, a third said they dipped into savings to cover costs, almost quarter borrowed money from family and friends, 27% skipped a meal and one in 10 used a food bank.

Mark Russell, chief executive of The Children’s Society, said: “Summer holidays should be a time for fun, but for too many families it is a nightmare.

“They find themselves in debt, stressed, and needing a foodbank to survive.

“As schools close their gates for the summer break, we are seeing more and more families facing a gap in support, increased financial pressure and difficult choices.

“Activities, enrichment and time to connect with others are not luxuries. They are essential to children’s wellbeing, confidence and development. It’s vital we do better than this so children and families don’t miss out.”

On Thursday, the Great British Summer Savings scheme – a temporary VAT cut to reduce prices at family attractions such as zoos and theme parks as well as the cost of children’s cinema tickets and restaurant meals – came into effect.

It was announced earlier this year as a package aimed at easing the impact on the cost of living from the Iran war, and will run across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland until September 1.

Peppa Pig World, Alton Towers and Legoland are among the well-known attractions taking part while Greene King, McDonald’s, Wetherspoons and Nando’s are included in the dining locations passing on the tax saving on children’s meals.

The survey was conducted by Censuswide of parents with children aged four to 16 between February 25 and March 4.