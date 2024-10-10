Parents who go through baby loss should be offered paid leave, says Labour MP

A Labour MP has called for all employers to offer paid bereavement leave to those who experience baby loss or miscarriage.

Women and Equalities Committee chairwoman Sarah Owen said other workplaces should be following in the footsteps of the NHS, which is already offering parents paid bereavement leave for baby loss.

Ms Owen’s call come during Baby Loss Awareness Week, in which the Government announced that all parents can apply for a baby loss certificate to officially recognise their child’s life.

The certificate scheme has been extended to include all parents, not just those who have experienced loss since September 2018, which was originally the case when it first launched in February this year.