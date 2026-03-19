Parking charge increases in Welsh county backed by councillors

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

Parking charge increases in Pembrokeshire, which include part of Tenby’s multi-storey and the new Haverfordwest interchange moving to a 24-hour charging model, have been backed by senior councillors.

At the March meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members were asked to back a number of amendments to the current Pembrokeshire County Council parking charges.

For parking permits the changes proposed, to take effect from April 1, were: Y Penfro, parking across any long stay car park all year, from £240 a year to £300; The Puffin, which allows non-vehicle specific parking in a specific named car park all year round, from £180 to £240; Coastal, a transferable permit to allow a vehicle to park in specific seasonal car parks, up from £120 season to £160; Parking Permit Passport, a weekly permit transferable across all long stay car parks, from £35 to £40 a week.

These changes are expected to net an extra £25,000 a year.

At the Haverfordwest Interchange, changes, moving from a 9am-7pm charging to 24 hours, include the first hour now being free, with additional charges to the current rates of 10 hrs at £3.50 and 24 hrs at £4.50, along with a new dedicated motorcycle bay charge of £1 per 24 hours.

At Tenby multi-storey, to take effect from May 1, the proposal is to introduce 24 hours charging on floors 1–3. The ground floor would remain as charging between 9am and 7pm, this floor is short stay only, maximum stay two hours.

The main additional summer charges are: 10 hours £6, 24 hours £10, and weekly £50, up from the current £30; winter rates see 10 hours £3, 24 hours £5, and weekly £25, the latter up from £15.

From March 2027, Tenby Harbour Resident Permits see no cost changes, but a maximum of two vehicle registrations allowed, but a Tenby Harbour visitors permit will be introduced at a cost of £60 per vehicle.

These would be via a Variation Order which involves consultation. It is proposed to bring back any comments to Cabinet prior to implementing.

In Haverfordwest, a new four-hour charge, at £3, for Perrots Road is proposed alongside the current one and two-hour stay charges.

The town’s Hole in the Wall Car park is proposed to be revoked.

Two sites at Gelliswick Seafront currently have no enforceable parking restrictions. Due to recurring issues including overnight camping, it is proposed to introduce: Gelliswick Seafront – free parking, and Gelliswick – free parking.

Many of these changes will be require variation orders.

Other general cincreases proposed included: on street resident permit, £46 a year (to £48); on street visitor permit £52.50 (£60); compound £200 a week (£250); charity £50 (£65) free if all funds to charity; events, on a sliding scale dependent on the percentage capacity of the car park used from less than 50 per cent £100 (£150), 50-75 per cent £175 (£225) and over 75 per cent £225 (£275).

Members backed the changes, also agreeing to undertake a full review of parking services operations to include parking charges, charging periods, seasonal charges, license opportunities, in line with full cost recovery, with a report back to Cabinet in June 2027 – any changes to be implemented from September 2027.