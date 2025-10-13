Parking fees and changes amid new traffic order plans at popular seaside carpark

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

Parking fees are among the changes being proposed at a popular seaside spot if a new traffic order goes ahead.

It could also see measures including one hour free to park and the prohibition of overnight stays.

Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet had previously supported the intention to start the process for a traffic order, following a six week charging trial, held from August 16 – September 30, 2024, and with an updated management plan for the site submitted in June, 2025.

Now, following further legal work, a new permanent traffic order is set to be established, rather than converting the experimental order into a permanent one.

A council report stated the trial period had been “very useful” and offered an “operational experience of arrangements,” to be introduced.

It had also given the council a chance to develop new management arrangements and address issues “broader than parking fees alone”.

The car park has been established for many years, and is popular with local residents and visitors to the area

Concerns

Ahead of the trial there had been some concerns raised over its impact on the site and local businesses.

The trial had seen three ticket machines with card and ‘pay by phone app’ systems installed and the successful experiment had brought in around £3,500.

After considering public feedback, carrying out engagement work and hearing the operational experience of the Maritime Service, who run the beach side site, changes were incorporated into the long-term management plan .

Recommendations under the proposed traffic order could see the introduction of seasonal parking fees, with charging between March 1 and October 31.

If it is agreed, a fees structure could be operational from 9am-5pm, daily.

The new rates could include up to one hour free, up to two hours at £2.20, up to four hours: £4.20, up to eight hours: £6 and the introduction of a new Season Ticket of £30.

As part of the proposed parking order, the report recommends measures including prohibiting overnight stays, continuing to use the existing machines, the introduction of enforcement measures and the earmarking of 15% of the income from the parking fees for annual maintenance at the site.

In 2023, the council had obtained a grant from the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics programme, subject to spending most of the funding in 2023/4.

Work between October, 2023 – March ,2024, included resurfacing, adapting the entrances, marking individual parking bays, providing a bus stop, landscaping and upgrading facilities, such as bins, signage, picnic tables, railings and retaining walls.

Further work has since been carried out to develop the long-term management plans.

Legal steps

At its meeting on Tuesday, October 14, the Cabinet will be asked “to support the proposals in the report, to proceed with the legal steps to introduce a permanent Off-Street Parking Order for the Dinas Dinlle car park”.

Subject to Cabinet approval, the next step would be to issue a notice of proposal to make the order inviting comments/objections within a period of not less than 21 days.

All responses would then need to be collated and considered, responses given, and the proposal modified if necessary.

A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “Currently, there are no parking charges at Dinas Dinlle car park.

“During August and September 2024, parking fees were introduced as part of an experimental parking order which is no longer in effect.

“The report being presented to Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet proposes proceeding with the legal process of establishing a permanent off-street parking order at Dinas Dinlle, which includes parking charges.”

The council’s monitoring officer Iwan Evans also stated in the Cabinet report:

“I can confirm that there is an income target for Dinas Dinlle Car Park, since Cabinet agreed to introduce a fee, and it is £57,930 for 2025/26.

“I therefore welcome the decision sought to formalise the arrangements and ensure consistency with the previous budgetary decision.”