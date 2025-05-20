Parking fine blitz as beachgoers flout rules

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A sunny afternoon on a picturesque north Wales beach became an expensive day out for some beach-goers over the weekend.

A long line of cars owned by visitors to Llandudno’s West Shorehad parking tickets stuck to their windscreens by a Conwy County Council traffic warden.

They were parked on a single yellow line at a spot on Abbey Road near the Great Orme’s Marine Drive. Most were also partly blocking the pavement on the popular route for walkers and cyclists.

No less than eight cars in a row received parking tickets by around 5pm yesterday whilst the drivers enjoyed the sea and sunshine. The local democracy reporting service witnessed several drivers return to their cars with furrowed brows after spotting a yellow penalty charge notice stuck to their windscreen.

Fines

There is generally ample free parking places on West Shore and a pay and display car park. Those ticketed will now face a £70 fine – unless they pay the fine early at £35.

Llandudno Cllr Louise Emery said she had ‘some sympathy’ for those who received a ticket, as better signage was needed, but added that it was also a matter of “common sense”.

“West Shore is a really popular place to come down to the beach, with beautiful sunsets,” she said.

“It is a great place to be for visitors and residents alike. This area of the road always seems to attract cars parking on and off the pavement. Personally, I don’t think it’s clear that you can’t park there.

“Yes, there is a single yellow line, but I don’t think the signage is clear, so I have sympathy for people that park there, but it should be obvious when you are doing that that you are blocking the highway because it is a narrow road, and there is plenty of parking across West Shore, and we do have the car park at the far end, which yes, you have to pay, but it is not excessive.”

“Common sense”

Single red lines mean you can’t park, stop or load during specified time periods that should be displayed clearly on surrounding signs.

She added: “On one side I think the signage needs to be improved so the visitors are really aware they cannot park there, and secondly common sense would tell you it is not a very clever place to park.”

Conwy County Council was contacted for a comment.

