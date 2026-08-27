Parking ticket machines to be upgraded across Welsh county

Nation.Cymru staff

Parking ticket machines at five council-run car parks are to be upgraded as part of work to make them more accessible.

The programme will begin in Bridgend on September 8 before moving to Porthcawl and Rest Bay from September 15.

Bridgend County Borough Council said work at each location is expected to take between two and three days.

The machines will be repositioned at accessible locations and heights as part of the work, with the council saying the changes will ensure they meet the latest disability access requirements.

The upgrades will take place at Bowls Hall, Bridgend; the rear car park at Bridgend Life Centre Pool; Tondu Road, Bridgend; Rest Bay Car Park; and Hillsboro Car Park in Porthcawl.

The council said it does not expect the work to cause significant disruption, although individual ticket machines may be temporarily unavailable while engineers carry out the upgrades.

Motorists will still be able to pay for parking using PayByPhone, either through its app or by telephone, while machines are out of service.

Cllr Gary Haines, cabinet member for communities and the environment, said: “These new improvements reflect our commitment to ensuring that our services remain inclusive and accessible for all residents and visitors, while also benefiting the experience for all car park users.

“We are working with the engineers to minimise any disruption during the works, and we’d like to thank residents and visitors for their cooperation.”

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