Parliamentary veto ‘essential’ before any UK military action in Middle East – Plaid Cymru

Plaid Cymru has cautioned the UK Government against being dragged into a “potentially catastrophic” conflict in the Middle East and demanded the UK Parliament must have a say on any proposals for military action.

The warning comes after the United States attacked three sites in Iran overnight, inserting itself into Israel’s war aimed at destroying the country’s nuclear programme, and President Donald Trump claimed the facilities had been “completely and fully obliterated”.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran confirmed attacks took place on its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz sites, but it insisted its nuclear programme will not be stopped.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, the leader of Plaid Cymru, and Liz Saville Roberts MP, the leader of the party’s Westminster group, welcomed Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s calls for diplomacy and de-escalation, but voiced concerns that he had fallen short of roundly condemning President Trump’s authorisation of US strikes against Iran overnight.

They added that the pursuit of peace should take priority over any UK loyalty to the US and warned against repeating history where the UK entered a regional conflict in the Middle East as “America’s puppet.”

‘Potentially catastrophic’

In a joint statement, they said: “President Trump’s decision to launch US strikes against Iran is potentially catastrophic for an already destabilised region.

“Whilst Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s calls for diplomacy and de-escalation are to be welcomed, it is concerning that he has fallen short of roundly condemning President Trump’s actions.

“The pursuit of peace should take priority over any UK loyalty to the US. We all remember the disastrous consequences of being dragged into a regional conflict in the Middle East as America’s puppet.

“It is essential therefore that Parliament has the opportunity to veto any UK military involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict should Keir Starmer yield to any pressure from President Trump and propose some form of intervention.

“In the same way the US Democrats are divided on the issue, Keir Starmer may well face pressure from Labour hawks to follow President Trump’s lead.

“Air strikes were launched against Syria in 2018 without granting Parliament an opportunity to vote on military action. At the time Plaid Cymru accused then-Prime Minister Theresa May of showing complete disregard towards democracy.

“We stand firmly by that view and reiterate our calls for restraint before more innocent civilian lives are lost.”

Spiralling

Sir Keir Starmer has warned there was a risk of the Middle East crisis spiralling beyond the region after Donald Trump ordered US planes and submarines to attack Iran’s nuclear programme.

The Prime Minister urged all sides to return to negotiations but said he had taken “all necessary measures” to protect British interests in the region if the conflict escalates.

There was no British involvement in the action but the Government was informed before the US strikes.

Tehran has threatened to retaliate and Mr Trump has warned of further US action if necessary, saying: “There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran.”

Speaking at his Chequers country retreat, the Prime Minister said there was a “risk of escalation” adding: “That’s a risk to the region. It’s a risk beyond the region, and that’s why all our focus has been on de-escalating, getting people back around to negotiate what is a very real threat in relation to the nuclear programme.

“In relation to the UK, we were not involved in the attack. We were given due notice, as we would expect, as close allies to the US, and we have been moving assets to the region to make sure we’re in a position to protect our own interests, our personnel and our assets, and, of course, those of our allies.”

‘Warmongering’

Iran’s foreign minister has warned that diplomacy is not an option after the US strike on its nuclear facilities.

Abbas Araghchi said while the “door to diplomacy” should always be open, “this is not the case right now”.

Mr Araghchi said: “The warmongering, lawless administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far reaching implications of its act of aggression.”

He said “there is no red line” that the US has not crossed, adding: “The most dangerous one was what happened only last night when they crossed a very big red line by attacking nuclear facilities only.”

