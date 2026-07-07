Parties reject by-election triggered by Farage amid scrutiny over his finances

Helen Corbett, David Hughes, David Lynch and Nina Lloyd, Press Association

Parties across the political spectrum have rejected a by-election triggered by Nigel Farage, who said he would quit as an MP in protest at the intense scrutiny over unregistered donations of cash and support to him.

The Reform UK leader said he would stand down and then fight a “people versus the establishment” by-election, but several parties have since said they will not stand candidates to contest the seat.

The Clacton MP said he had done nothing wrong as he accused Westminster opponents of using sleaze investigations as a “political tool” and the media of “haranguing” his family.

Mr Farage is already being investigated by the Commons standards watchdog over an undeclared £5 million gift from Reform donor Christopher Harborne before he entered Parliament, and he appeared to confirm he faced another probe over support provided by convicted fraudster George Cottrell.

Labour and the Conservatives said they would not take part in the by-election and that any investigation into his finances should run its course.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage is engulfed in a sleaze scandal and he’s desperately trying to change the subject.

“It’s pathetic, and the Labour Party is not going to indulge it.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: “We will be standing a candidate in the real by-election, which will follow the standards investigation into Nigel Farage’s fishy finances.

“We will not be standing a candidate in the fake by-election that Farage is causing to distract people from what is happening.

“We need to let that investigation run its course, and I think the reason why Nigel Farage has resigned is because he’s terrified that he’s going to be found to have done something wrong.”

The Lib Dems have urged the Government to block Mr Farage’s resignation until an investigation is complete, saying his constituents need “all the facts” before they can decide whether they want to keep him as their MP.

“If this by-election does go ahead now, we are calling on all parties to stand aside and refuse to give oxygen to Farage’s vanity project,” Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said.

“But the Government should just say no to Farage’s ego-trip and block his resignation until the Standards Commissioner has finished investigating him.

“The people of Clacton should have all the facts before they cast their votes.”

Restore Britain

Mr Farage’s rival, Rupert Lowe, leader of Restore Britain, said his party would not stand a candidate in the “unnecessary sham”.

The Green Party was less certain, with a spokesman saying it was a decision for members in Clacton whether to put up a candidate “but we are a political party – we contest elections”.

Count Binface, meanwhile, said he would stand, posting on X: “Labour, Tories, Lib Dems and Greens: I demand you stand down in Clacton. I will be a unity candidate and pledge to build at least one affordable house.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer earlier said Mr Farage’s announcement was “a desperate stunt” from a man “up to his neck in sleaze”.

Mr Farage is being investigated by the parliamentary standards commissioner over a £5 million gift from cryptocurrency tycoon Mr Harborne, which he said was needed to fund the security he required as a result of multiple threats against him.

And he said that as a result of a Sunday Times’ investigation into Mr Cottrell, “yet another standards investigation is under way”.

Long-term ally Mr Cottrell reportedly recruited and paid three staff to work on Mr Farage’s social media before the general election, and has continued to allow him to use a five-storey Georgian property he rented near Buckingham Palace.

Under the Commons’ rules, new MPs are required to register any gifts worth more than £300 they received in the previous 12 months, except where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others” to relate to their political activities.

In a video statement, Mr Farage said: “I have done nothing wrong. I have not broken the law in any way at all.”

He said standards investigations by the parliamentary authorities are “now being used as a political tool”.

His resignation will mean Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg’s investigation is suspended – but it will be resumed if Mr Farage wins the by-election and returns to Parliament.

If he is found to have breached the rules and is suspended for more than 10 sitting days it could trigger a recall petition – potentially leading to another Clacton by-election.

Lashed out

Mr Farage lashed out at the media in his statement following Times and Sunday Times investigations and a row with Sky News in recent days.

He said he had “never been angrier in my life” as he complained about media treatment of his family.

Mr Farage said: “For some reason, last week the editor of the Times newspaper decided to publish a picture of where my daughter lives.

“There is no public interest in my daughter whatsoever.”

He claimed she has had “broadcasters haranguing her”, including Sky News.

The Times published a photo of the house as part of an investigation into Mr Farage’s property portfolio.

Sky News said it had made “reasonable efforts” to contact Mr Farage with “legitimate questions to answer”.

“We acknowledge that Sky News was part of a broadcast pool operation outside a property linked to Mr Farage yesterday,” the broadcaster said.

“We approached the property off-camera on a single occasion, identified ourselves, and the occupant chose not to engage.”

Mr Farage said he would not be “judged” by the media, adding: “I’ve decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions.

“This will be a ‘people versus the establishment’ by-election.

“It’s a chance to stick two fingers up to the entire establishment to frankly tell them where to go, and that is why I will be putting my name forward to stand in this by-election.”

He said Reform had offered to cover the cost – which could exceed £200,000 – as “given that we asked for this by-election in the first place, it’s only right that we pay for it”.

Mr Farage comfortably won Clacton in 2024 with a majority of 8,405 and taking 46.2% of the vote.