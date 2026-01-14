Parties respond to stunning Senedd election poll
Welsh political parties have responded to a sensational new poll which puts Plaid Cymru well ahead of its rivals ahead of May’s Senedd election.
The ITV Cymru Wales / YouGov poll shows Plaid Cymru rising to 37%, up seven points since September.
Reform UK has fallen from 29% to 23% while the Green Party is in third place with 13%. Labour has slipped to its lowest Welsh poll rating ever on 10%, level with the Conservatives.
The poll comes less than four months before Wales elects 96 Senedd Members on 7 May, 36 more than under the previous electoral system.
Plaid Cymru greeted the poll describing it as a historic moment in Welsh politics. Speaking on ITV Cymru Wales programme Sharp End, deputy leader Delyth Jewell MS said the results were “momentous”.
She said the findings “crystallise a pattern we have seen for months of Plaid gaining support and momentum”.
Ms Jewell said Plaid Cymru was now “within touching distance of winning with an outright majority”.
She said the difference such a result could make to people’s lives in Wales “cannot be overstated”.
Reform UK struck a defiant note, despite the big drop in support for Nigel Farage’s party. Francesca O’Brien, representing Reform, said the poll was “a snapshot in time”. She insisted there would not be “a huge amount of change between now and May”.
Ms O’Brien added that Reform UK was confident of closing the gap on Plaid Cymru. She claimed the election was “a two-horse race between Reform UK and Plaid Cymru”.
Challenge
Welsh Labour acknowledged the scale of the challenge it faces. Transport Secretary Ken Skates MS admitted: “It’s not a good poll for us.”
Mr Skates said Labour would “fight strongest when our backs are against the wall”.
He argued that Welsh Labour “delivers what we promise”, while claiming other parties “promise fantasies”.
The Welsh Conservatives, who are projected to have just six MSs in the next Senedd, expressed alarm at the prospect of Plaid Cymru topping the poll. James Evans MS said the figures would be “frightening” for the people of Wales.
He argued that Plaid’s surge represented “an existential threat” to Wales’ place in the United Kingdom. Mr Evans said he would campaign to ensure voters backed “a unionist party in control in the Senedd”.
The Welsh Green Party welcomed its historic third-place showing. Leader Anthony Slaughter described the poll as “incredibly exciting”. He said it reflected what the party was hearing from voters “on the doorstep”.
Mr Slaughter said support was building “around a campaign offering hope to politics”.
‘More work’
The Welsh Liberal Democrats struck a more cautious tone. Leader Jane Dodds MS stressed that “it was only one single poll”.
She said she was pleased to see Reform UK’s support fall. However, she said the figures showed “we need to do more work as Welsh Liberal Democrats”.
With Plaid Cymru out in front, Reform UK positioning itself as the main challenger and the Greens overtaking Labour, the poll points suggest a dramatically reshaped political landscape after the election with Labour losing it’s grip on power for the first time since devolution.
This week’s Sharp End episode is available to view on ITVX here or on YouTube here.
Polls like this are just a snapshot, but there has now been a continuum of polls that have shown Plaid Cymru in the lead. Given that polls involve the sureying of ordinary voters, the only ‘existential threat’ I can perceive is the annhilation of the Tory party in Wales and the decimation (almost literally) of Labour who, far from delivering what they promise have overseen a quarter century of managed decline, failing the Welsh people miserably which led to the Brexit vote and the rise of closet fascist Reform UK. I strongly suspect that the Green Party would poll much… Read more »
Yes, spot on. It is remarkable that there is now the prospect of a Welsh Government that does not involve Labour at all. That has to be good for democracy. Plaid has the momentum clearly; but the note of caution is that this could be an anti Labour phenomenon rather than enthusiasm for anyone else. 27 years of utter failure in the Bay plus the u turn government at Westminster has seen to that.
Interesting to see that the tories are more concerned with the “union” than the governing in Cymru!. I don’t doubt that if it would stop Plaid, they wouldn’t hesitate to urge their voters to support Labour or reform
I would rather a two horse race between PC and the greens. Come on Wales, please consign the deformed anti welsh party with its antisemitic leader Garage to the reject bin.
Polls just a snapshot as Padi Philips says above. People need to be encouraged by this, not to engage in premature celebrations but to get out and speak to their communities to reinforce the message armed with some more detailed statements of intent from the party.
The failure to devolve APD when asked under the Cons showed clear intent by Whitehall to keep Wales poorer. Then nothing changed under London Labour.
Positive to see that the Tories are still in the fantasy land of imaginary unicorns and unions. Wales is beautiful for sending them to the political history bin.
The poll that shows that Plaid are comfortably in the lead for Westminster proves that Welsh people are sick and tired of pro London and pro English parties running Wales and not giving a monkeys about us
PC got it nailed. As long as he doesn’t go too far in terms of discussing independence, scaring the horses etc and has a positive vision (rather than “Vote for us as we’re not Reform”) then they will walk it. It does feel like a bit of a one man show though so hopefully other potential PC ministers will step up. Can’t imagine Reform anywhere near governing our country. Horrendous thought on all levels.
You know the Russians will be trying to help their old mate Farage.
You know the child porn and women abuse generator owner will be trying to help farage. Is he keeping his payments from that site?
And in case you missed it, when they did the presser with the ex Tory that said he would never join Reform and the Reform that said they would never take that ex tory, they didn’t like being asked about covid jabs. You know the Tory, heating stables, owed the tax man 5 million…
Farage is now full on trump anti vax. So, all those immunisation programs….. farage thinks you are a fool for taking them.
This is poll is a political shockwave to the Westminster establishment. Rhun ap Iorwerth & Plaid Cymru must not be complacent though. There’s a long way to go until May’s Senedd Cymru election. Labour central office will pull out all the stops with promises and pledges. They’ve done it before and will do it again. Plaid Cymru must not only bombard social media with its positive message of real change, while keeping up the heat white hot on both Welsh & UK Labour, but also expose sly Reform’s Nigel Farage as the snake oil salesman he most certainly is ,… Read more »
If Welsh Labour want to claw back some ground they need to deliver something radical. I would suggest they should convince their Westminster colleagues to pass emergency legislation making Gŵyl Dewi Sant a bank holiday in Cymru, THIS YEAR! Then they could claim to have delivered something.
I’m pleased for PC voters to be able to rejoice at this but I wouldn’t break out the hats & hooters just yet. How many Reform supporters do you think would be open about their voting choice when asked as part of a survey like this one?
With Wales having thoroughly rejected the Tories for years I am at loss to understand how Reform (aka Temu-Tories, aka The-Even-Nastier-Party) thought they stood a whelks chance in a supernova here.
We are a Left-Leaning country – and when Labour deserted their base and became spineless beige technocrats, where else can we possibly be expected to look: Plaid Cymru and the Greens are the only ones with an ounce of decency or visions of a fairer future.