Partnership promotes more alcohol-free alternatives

Students attended an alcohol-free drink and draw event as part of a campaign launch to promote a better variety of alternatives in Cardiff.

Trends show that the younger generation are drinking less alcohol, with 39% of 18 to 24-year-olds not drinking alcohol at all according to a survey by the Portman Group.

Despite this trend, many still report feeling a social pressure to drink alcohol and perceive themselves to be discouraged by peers to make an informed choice about their alcohol consumption.

Campaign

The My Drink. My Choice. campaign, created by business improvement district FOR Cardiff, Cardiff Council, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and Community Alcohol Partnerships, launched at a non-alcoholic drink and draw event hosted by illustrator Chris Evans at Scaredy Cats, Working Street, Cardiff, on Tuesday.

The campaign aims to promote more alternatives to traditional evening activities centred around drinking and more alcohol-free menu items, while supporting a wider culture change in normalising the decision to avoid alcohol.

FOR Cardiff Place Management Manager Rhiannon Vaughan said: “It’s encouraging to see more young adults feeling better able to make a choice about their consumption of alcohol that feels right for them.

“This launch is the first of many engagements we will hold to gain a better understanding of what demand is out there for the nighttime economy so we can support businesses with an informed approach to meeting the demands of the market.

“Cardiff already has excellent options for spending time out and about without drinking, including experience-led activities such as escape rooms or gaming cafes and our vibrant cinema, theatre and arts scene.

“Drinking nightlife is always going to be a major part of the city centre economy but it’s important that we continue to build on the variety the city has to offer in its evening hospitality.”

Luke Fadipe, Community Safety Manager for Cardiff Council, said: “This has been a great opportunity for Cardiff to showcase best practice with partners. The My Drink. My Choice. campaign is about increasing awareness of the range of alcohol-free venues and activities as well as empowering students to say no to peer pressure.

“The campaign isn’t about stigmatising alcohol but creating awareness to students and their societies on what is offer city. My Drink. My Choice. is about all students feeling part of and safe in the nighttime economy.”

Harm

Lauren Idowu, Principal Public Health Practitioner at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “Global evidence indicates that two major causes of alcohol related harm are the affordability and availability of alcohol; put simply, the more available alcohol is, and the cheaper it is, the more harm it is likely to cause the population in both the short and longer term.

“Increasing alcohol-free options is an effective way of shifting the availability of alcohol. We also know there is a growing trend in sales of alcohol-free alternatives, and demand for alcohol-free events is rising.

“We need to increase the opportunities for alcohol-free nights and support the normalisation of socialising without drinking alcohol. Nights like this are great to support that shift in social norms to protect our young people from the harm from alcohol.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

