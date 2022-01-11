Parts of north and west Wales to be worst hit in the UK by rising energy bills

Parts of Wales will be amongst the worst hit in the UK by the expected rise in energy bills in April, with seven out of the 20 hardest-hit areas in the UK located in Wales.

Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Carmarthenshire are all in the top five local authorities that will see their energy bills rise by the highest amount, when a rise in the energy cap to an expected £1,865 comes into place.

The analysis by the Liberal Democrats used this expected 79% increase to work out the median bills, and found that rural areas of Wales were projected to suffer most of all.

Ceredigion faces an energy bill hike of £863, Gwynedd of £803, Carmarthenshire of £757 and Powys of £753 if the hike goes ahead. Anglesey will be hit by a £725 rise and Pembrokeshire by £708, and Denbighshire £707. All these local authorities are in the top 20 areas most affected in the UK.

Bills will rise by an average of £598 across the UK when the cap increases to £1,865. Overall bills are then expected to rise above £2,000 when the price cap is revised in the Autumn.

‘Asleep at the wheel’

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said that it was “hardly surprising” that it is people in rural areas who are facing the biggest rises in bills this year.

“This is yet more evidence that the Conservatives and Welsh Labour are taking our rural communities for granted,” she said.

“Families are facing an energy bill nightmare, meanwhile the Conservative Government in Westminster is asleep at the wheel. They’ve failed to do anything to protect vulnerable people from this cost-of-living crisis.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are calling for the doubling and expansion of the Warm Home Discount Scheme and the doubling of the Winter Fuel Payments to protect vulnerable people this winter, funded by a one-off ‘Robin Hood Tax’ on the super-profits of gas and oil companies and traders who are raking it in hand over fist.

“Long-term we need to see the Labour-Plaid Cymru administration in the Senedd also needs significantly ramp up its insulation programme, with support to improve household insulation targeted at those who need it most.

“The Welsh Government has missed all of its fuel poverty reduction targets since 2010, we simply cannot leave this issue unaddressed any longer.”