Parts of Wales still in drought despite autumn storms

Nation.Cymru staff

Parts of Wales remain in drought despite autumn storms, with river flows falling again in some areas and groundwater levels struggling to recover from the parched summer.

Natural Resources Wales has retained drought status for south-east Wales, north-east Wales and the Upper Severn catchments following its November assessment.

South-west and north-west Wales remain in recovery.

October brought 97% of Wales’s expected rainfall, but that followed a particularly dry summer. Rainfall between July and October totalled just 74% of the long-term average — less than during the equivalent periods in the drought years of 2022 and 2025.

The storms improved river flows, but levels have since dropped at some monitoring sites. Rivers running lower than expected include the Alyn, Clwyd and Wye.

Groundwater has recovered more slowly, with exceptionally low readings at Llanellan in the Usk catchment, Hasguards Cross in Pembrokeshire and Cross Inn in north Ceredigion.

The continuing drought comes as NRW urges communities to prepare for the different risks that autumn and winter can bring.

In a warning about seasonal flood risks, Jeremy Parr, NRW’s Head of Flood and Incident Risk Management, said: “Wales is no stranger to extreme weather, and many communities will still be feeling the effects of flooding and storms experienced last winter, as well as drought and wildfires this summer.

“After a dry summer, flood risk may not be at the forefront of people’s minds, but the change in seasons can bring very different weather conditions very quickly. Just because you’ve never experienced flooding before doesn’t mean you’re not at risk.

“Time and time again, many people who experience devastating flooding in their homes tell us they’d never flooded before, and didn’t think it would happen to them. Understanding your flood risk now and signing up for our free flood warning service can help you be better prepared when severe weather arrives.”

Rain

Rain is forecast to return during the coming week, offering a break from the recent settled conditions.

The Met Office’s Welsh forecast predicts rain arriving from the south on Tuesday, accompanied by a brisk southeasterly breeze. Further rain is expected on Wednesday before brighter, colder weather on Thursday.

Operational meteorologist Niamh Murray said the rainfall expected across the UK between Tuesday and Thursday would be welcome.

“Most places are likely to see 10 to 20mm and there is a chance that we could see some places seeing 30mm,” she said.

NRW will continue reviewing conditions. Even where drought status has been lifted, environmental and agricultural effects can persist while water levels recover.