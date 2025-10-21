Passenger numbers rise following ‘strong summer’ at Cardiff Airport

Cardiff Airport has enjoyed a strong summer, with a rise in passengers following the introduction of new routes from Wales, although the good news has been tempered by reports that Loganair flights to Edinburgh will come to an end in 2026.

In the 12 months to the end of September 2025, 928,000 passengers travelled through the Airport, a 5.3% increase on the previous year and flights were busier with more seats filled on services.

This strong performance reflects growing confidence from key airline partners including TUI and Ryanair, both of whom have expanded operations in Wales to meet demand.

Ryanair marked 10 years of flying from Wales’ National Airport with its biggest-ever summer schedule, offering a choice of popular destinations across Europe. The low-cost airline is also expanding its choice this winter, operating Alicante, Dublin and Tenerife.

Success

Meanwhile, TUI is building further on its success, basing a second aircraft at Cardiff for Winter 2025. This means Welsh travellers have even more opportunities to enjoy some winter sunshine, with new destinations including Cancún and Fuerteventura.

For winter sports enthusiasts, Crystal Ski Holidays are returning to Chambéry, French Alps for a second season, plus a new and exciting destination, Salzburg, Austrian Alps.

Looking ahead to Summer 2026, TUI has confirmed plans to base a fourth aircraft at the Airport, launching new routes to Faro and Hurghada, along with Fuerteventura, which is being extended into Summer 2026 after launching this winter season.

The Airport was disappointed to learn that for operational reasons outside its control, Loganair will withdraw its Cardiff – Edinburgh service from January 2026.

The route has been very popular with both business and leisure travellers and our teams are already in discussions with other airlines to restore this vital air link between Wales and Scotland as soon as possible.

Ongoing investment

Ongoing investment is also shaping the Airport’s future. Work is coming to an end on the Runway Rehabilitation Project, which will help secure safe and efficient operations for many years to come.

In addition, Swissport has been appointed as a new cargo handling partner, bringing investment in upgraded facilities and equipment that will strengthen Cardiff’s role in supporting Welsh exports and economic growth.

A new and exciting chapter begins in November, when Jon Bridge joins as Chief Executive. With more than 30 years’ experience across the retail, hospitality and transport sectors, Jon will focus on driving further growth, developing new business opportunities, and ensuring every passenger enjoys a warm Welsh welcome.

Ceri Mashlan, Director of Operations at Cardiff Airport, said: “This has been one of our strongest summers in recent years, and it’s great to see more people choosing to fly local. With continued investment, new routes and strong partnerships with our airlines, the future looks very bright for Wales’ National Airport.”