Passengers can now give instant feedback on TrawsCymru journeys

TrawsCymru, Transport for Wales’ long-distance bus network, has introduced a real-time feedback platform for passengers to share their experiences during their journey.

With Spark!, passengers can provide instant feedback by scanning QR codes displayed inside TrawsCymru buses.

The “simple, convenient system” will enable passengers to comment on all aspects of their journey, including bus cleanliness, driver friendliness, punctuality, and overall satisfaction.

TrawsCymru say the partnership with Spark! demonstrates its commitment to putting passengers at the heart of service improvements.

With feedback captured in the moment, TrawsCymru aim to respond more quickly to passenger needs and identify areas for enhancement across the network.

Dan Byrne, Bus Planning and Development Manager at TrawsCymru said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to listening to our passengers and continuously improving our services.

“It’s so important we hear from as many of our valued TrawsCymru passengers as possible and Spark! makes it easier than ever for passengers to share their views.”

The platform provides TrawsCymru with valuable real-time insights that will help shape future service improvements and ensure the network continues to meet the evolving needs of passengers across Wales.

Passengers are encouraged to scan the QR codes on their next TrawsCymru journey and help shape the future of bus travel in Wales.