Passengers urged to check journeys as bus timetables change

Passengers travelling on two major Welsh bus routes are being urged to check their journeys as seasonal timetable changes come into effect, bringing an end to additional services introduced over the summer.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is reminding customers that the seasonal summer timetable enhancements on the TrawsCymru T4 and T10 routes will come to an end, with winter timetables coming into effect from today (Monday 2 November).

Introduced earlier this year to support increased seasonal demand, the additional summer journeys have provided increased travel opportunities for customers in key destinations across Wales.

However, from 2 November, both the T4 and T10 services will return to their winter timetables but will continue to maintain links and essential transport services.

Mark Jacobs, Senior Planning and Development Manager for TrawsCymru, said: “We’ve been pleased to see customers benefiting from our boosted summer timetables on both the T4 and T10 routes over recent months.”

“As we move into the winter season, these services will return to their standard timetables, continuing to provide important connections for communities and customers travelling across Wales.”

Customers planning journeys on the T4 or T10 routes from 2 November onwards are advised to check the updated timetables, available on the TrawsCymru website, before they travel.