Passengers warned of disruption as engineering work closes west Wales lines

Nation.Cymru staff

Rail passengers in west Wales face disruption to services during November, with a week-long closure between Whitland and Pembroke and two Sunday shutdowns affecting all lines west of Carmarthen.

Replacement buses will operate while Network Rail replaces ageing track and equipment. Passengers are being urged to check their journeys before travelling.

The Whitland-to-Pembroke line will close from 11.30pm on Friday, November 6, until 5.45am on Saturday, November 14.

Engineers will renew around 1,800 metres of track and approximately 500 metres of additional rail, as well as replacing points and their supporting structures at Tenby.

At Llanion, teams will install around 900 metres of new rail, replacing jointed sections with continuously welded rail. Vegetation clearance and other maintenance will also take place.

All railway lines west of Carmarthen will close during two further periods:

From 12.01am on Sunday, November 1, until 1.45am on Monday, November 2.

From 12.01am on Sunday, November 15, until 1.45am on Monday, November 16.

The main work during those shutdowns will involve replacing points and supporting structures at Whitland. Maintenance teams and contractors will carry out other jobs while services are suspended.

Network Rail programme manager James Booth said: “We know these closures will cause disruption and we’re sorry for the inconvenience to passengers.

“November will see a significant programme of essential work across west Wales, replacing track and other components that have reached the end of their operational life.

“By bringing a number of different jobs together during these closures, our teams can complete more work in a shorter period and reduce the need for separate closures in future.”

Journey information is available at nationalrail.co.uk.