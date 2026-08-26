Passport to be required for UK-Ireland ferry crossings

Cillian Sherlock, Press Association

Ferry passengers between Britain and Ireland will need a valid passport from the end of next month, according to requirements of the UK Border Force.

Stena Line and Irish Ferries informed customers on Wednesday that the change is due to UK Border Force rules on “accuracy and integrity of passenger data before boarding”.

Currently, passengers are not always asked to show a passport but have sometimes been required to have another form of photo ID.

Stena Line said all passengers travelling between Holyhead and Dublin or Fishguard and Rosslare will now need to show a passport on departure and no other forms of ID will be accepted.

It said the rule applies to all passengers regardless of age or nationality.

It added: “Customers with existing bookings are currently being notified by the customer service team to ensure customers are fully supported during this change of operations.”

There is no change to the ID requirements for business or leisure passengers travelling with Stena Line from Belfast, Liverpool, Cairnryan or Heysham.

In a similar statement, Irish Ferries said: “All passengers, including Irish and British citizens, travelling between the Republic of Ireland and Britain (both directions) will be required to carry a valid passport.”

The operator encouraged all passengers to check they have an in-date passport or passport card before arriving at the port.

Under the century-old Common Travel Area agreement, Irish and British citizens do not legally require a passport to travel between Ireland and Britain.

However, certain airlines have required a passport for boarding and the measure for ferries comes into effect from Monday September 28.

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