Patch of ancient Welsh woodland to be restored

Emily Price

A 4-hectare patch of ancient Welsh woodland will be restored thanks to a generous gift from a local developer.

Rock Wood in Newtown, Powys, has suffered from years of neglect, but will now be safeguarded by the the Woodland Trust in Wales – Coed Cadw.

The project will unite Rock Wood with the nearby Coed y Graig – a 6.3-hectare native broadleaf woodland planted by Coed Cadw in 1999 as part of its Millennium celebration initiative.

Together, the historic sites will join up to form nearly 10 hectares of species-rich, freely accessible woodland in the heart of urban Newtown.

Ancient woodlands are woods that have existed continuously since at least 1600.

The sites often contain a rich diversity of plant and animal life, including species that are slow to colonise new areas.

Rock Wood holds vital ecological and heritage value, including mature oak and ash trees, habitats for badgers and buzzards, and other species indicative of a continuously wooded landscape.

Despite this, the site has been at risk due to planning permissions dating back to the 1990s and surrounding housing development.

Thanks to the support of the current landowner, the site will now be restored through careful conservation management, funded by The Woodland Investment Grant (TWIG) scheme.

It is being delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with the Welsh Government’s National Forest for Wales Programme.

The acquisition will also support the goals of the National Forest for Wales, showcasing the ecological and social potential of urban woodlands.

Restoration efforts will include habitat surveys, boundary protection, and sympathetic work to encourage native flora, fungi, and wildlife, with minimal disturbance to key species such as badgers.

Coed Cadw says the acquisition of Rock Wood will significantly improve public access to green space for residents of Newtown and nearby Llanllwchaiarn.

New walking routes, improved signage, and safer woodland paths will make it easier for visitors to explore the woods and enjoy views over the Severn Valley.

Working in partnership with the Walking Newtown Group, local landowners, and Newtown Town Council, Coed Cadw will ensure sustainable footpath links between the woodlands and surrounding communities.

Events, volunteering opportunities, and educational activities will invite locals to reconnect with their natural heritage and build a sense of community ownership.

Coed Cadw Director Kylie Jones Mattock Sid: “Together with Coed y Graig, Rock Wood will create a connected, high-quality woodland for both people and wildlife, showcasing the role that urban woods can play in tackling climate change, enhancing biodiversity, and enriching people’s lives.

“As one of the few woodland sites in the area included in the National Forest for Wales, Rock Wood and Coed y Graig will stand as an example of what can be achieved when community, conservation and vision come together.”

