Patient transport eligibility rules could be tightened in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Patients attending some hospital appointments could lose access to non-emergency ambulance transport under proposed changes to eligibility assessments in Wales.

The Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust is considering tightening the way patients are assessed for its Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service (NEPTS) as it struggles with increasing demand.

The service provides transport for people who are unable to travel safely to healthcare appointments by other means.

The trust said journeys regularly have to be cancelled because demand exceeds available capacity and it wants to prioritise patients with the greatest clinical, physical, cognitive or complex needs.

Under the proposals, patients could face more detailed questions about why they require ambulance transport and whether they could safely use another form of travel.

The changes are most likely to affect people attending outpatient appointments who currently receive patient transport despite having what the trust describes as a “limited/no medical need” for it.

Some could cease to qualify if an assessment finds they are able to travel safely by another means.

No final decision has been made and the trust is seeking views from patients, families, carers and healthcare professionals before deciding whether to introduce the changes.

Patients travelling for renal haemodialysis and oncology treatment would continue to be automatically eligible.

The proposals would also not affect urgent or life-sustaining treatment, hospital discharge services or transfers between hospitals.

Assessments would focus on the question: “Why does this patient need NEPTS for this journey?”

Staff could ask more detailed questions about whether there is a clinical or physical reason for transport, whether alternative options could be used safely and whether a stretcher is required.

They would also consider how dementia, cancer, frailty and other vulnerabilities affect a person’s ability to travel.

Professional judgement would remain available for complex cases where a patient’s needs were not adequately captured by the standard assessment.

Changes are also proposed for relatives or friends accompanying patients.

Medical need

Where an escort is requested, transport would only be provided for that person where there is a medical need for their presence during the journey which cannot be met by ambulance staff.

The trust said requests would continue to be considered individually and patients who were ruled ineligible would be able to request a review of the decision.

It said the proposed changes were intended to make eligibility decisions more consistent, reduce avoidable demand and short-notice cancellations, and improve availability for patients with greater needs.

The consultation is being run by the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust here, with feedback also being accepted by email and telephone.

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