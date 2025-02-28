‘Patients can’t park at three major hospitals’

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

Car parks at north Wales’ three major hospitals are so busy patients are unable to park, say councillors concerned about patient welfare.

Now Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is advising patients to consider using public transport or having a family member drop them off for appointments.

The health board is also asking those visiting a loved one at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, and Wrexham Maelor Hospital to consider visiting at quieter times – if possible.

The advice follows concerns raised by several councillors and patients who say the parking problems at all three sites remain a real concern for anyone hoping to find a parking space.

Rhyl councillor Brian Jones said he had constituents receiving excellent treatment, but he claimed the parking at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd was “a nightmare”.

“I was with someone this morning who is getting excellent treatment at Glan Clwyd, but the parking is a nightmare,” he said.

“He is going there two or three times a week. The treatment is great. They are looking after him fantastically well, but the parking is just a nightmare for the guy.

“Glan Clwyd does have a serious car parking problem. That goes without saying, and that is accepted by all parties concerned.”

Treatment

Fellow Denbighshire County Council councillor Chris Evans, who represents Tremeirchion, said he had been receiving medical treatment at Walton Centre in Liverpool.

Cllr Evans praised NHS staff at the hospital after they called ahead and advised him to leave an hour early, as the roads were busy due to Liverpool FC playing at Anfield.

He questioned whether Betsi could operate in a similar proactive way.

“Isn’t that a better way of doing things? Isn’t that a better patient/hospital relationship?” he said.

“In Glan Clwyd, we are seeing people turning up, and they can’t park, so they are late for their appointments. So it has a knock-on effect for the patients and also the staff.”

He added: “I have a relative with bladder cancer. He parks by the marble church and walks down because he can’t find a parking space.

“It’s wrong. It’s fundamentally wrong to expect ill, vulnerable, or upset people to walk to the hospital.”

Just this month, North Wales’ largest housing association Adra were granted permission to erect 49 affordable homes near Ysbyty Glan Clwyd at the land adjacent to Maes Owen on Abergele Road.

Development

Both Denbighshire councillors, Cllr Jones and Cllr Evans, referred to the development and felt the land would have been better used for car parking.

Cllr Jones said: “There is no on-site solution. If they hadn’t built the houses across the road from the hospital, that could have been an option.

“The only option I’d ask them to consider is to resurrect what they used to have a few years ago, a park and ride from the former Hotpoint site in Bodelwyddan, and if that’s not available, why don’t they look elsewhere in Bodelwyddan, on St Asaph Business Park for example, and see if there’s a park and ride facility there, that can be put back into place that will give temporary relief to the suffering of patients and visitors to Glan Clwyd?”

Cllr Evans also questioned the strain such developments might put on local infrastructure, like Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

He added: “I voted against the 49 houses being built in Bodelwyddan because there isn’t the infrastructure. But that might be 150 extra people.

“There are no opticians, no dentists, no GPs. So their first port of call is going to be A&E.”

A Conwy patient attending Ysbyty Gwynedd earlier this month said he was 25 minutes late for an appointment, despite arriving 20 minutes early, due to the Bangor hospital being so busy dozens of cars were circling the car parks.

“Dozens of people were just driving around in circles, searching for a car parking space,” he said.

“I was late in the end. I had to park a considerable way outside of the hospital as there were double yellow lines on the nearest adjacent roads.

“When I finally arrived, hot and bothered, the hospital staff said they knew I would be late due to the car parking.”

He added: “What was particularly infuriating was that there were some free parking spaces, but nobody could reach them because one vehicle was blocking the passage leading to that section of the car park.”

Whilst Ysbyty Gwynedd has parking enforcement, this is managed by Gwynedd County Council, with the revenue used to improve road markings.

But Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board confirmed the officers are not employed by the NHS, and that the health board does not receive any income from the penalties issued.

‘Tricky’

Wrexham Maelor Hospital also has a similar parking problem, despite the car parking being expanded in recent years, said Coedpoeth councillor Krista Childs. “It can be tricky to park at times,” she said.

“A lot of people complain it is really hard to find a parking spot. Some people suggest that some people park there and work elsewhere, but I don’t have any proof of that. I know some people get the bus.

“There are quite a few buses that go past the hospital, but we need far better public transport to ease congestion and parking.”

She added: “They have expanded the car park greatly fairly recently, well, in the last 10 years, towards the new fire station, but I suppose if they could get funding maybe for a multi-storey car park… but increasing public transport would be more beneficial and greener for everybody concerned.”

Stuart Keen, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s director of environment and estates, said the health board were considering their options but advised those visiting hospital of considering ways to avoid being left driving around searching for a space.

“With increased demand for services, parking can add to the anxiety and stress when you are attending for an outpatient appointment or to visit a loved one in hospital,” he said.

“There are practical ways to reduce this. If at all possible, could someone drop you off and pick you up if you have an outpatient appointment?

“By allowing more time for your visit, could you use public transport to access the hospital?

“If you are visiting a relative or friend, can you do so in the evening?

“We do understand this advice is not always suitable, appropriate, or practical for some people.

“If you are offered an evening or weekend outpatient appointment, please accept it if you can. It helps reduce congestion on our sites at peak times.”

He added: “We are continuing to work to find solutions to ease the pressures on our sites, and we will share proposals when we are able.

“In the meantime, please help us to help you by following these simple rules if you are driving to and parking at our sites.”

Advice from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board:

Arrive on site at least 30 minutes before your appointment, in order to give yourself the maximum chance of finding a space. People arrive and leave constantly throughout the day

Please do not use accessible parking spaces unless you are a Blue Badge holder

Please do not obstruct other vehicles or park outside of designated spaces

In addition, do not park on double-yellow lines and never park on routes marked with double-red lines. These are designed specifically to allow unobstructed access for emergency vehicles.

