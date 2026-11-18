Nation.Cymru staff

Patients in Wales have reported worsening mental health, financial losses and months of uncertainty after a pause to gender-affirming surgery, according to a report by health and social care watchdog Llais.

Some patients told Llais their operations were cancelled just days or hours before they were due to take place. Others said they first learned about the pause on social media. Patients described losing money because of postponed surgery and said the uncertainty made it difficult to plan work, study and family life.

One patient said: “I have been waiting over ten years for surgery and it’s left me feeling so hopeless.”

The NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee paused new referrals, surgical assessments and scheduled operations on 24 August while an independent clinical review takes place. Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, which hosts the Welsh Gender Service, subsequently wrote to 451 people on the surgical pathway.

Around 60 patients whose operations were due by the end of December were given priority for review. Llais said many of those who contacted it still did not know when their cases would be considered or what the review could mean for their care. Some questioned why they were being reassessed after already completing a lengthy clinical process.

In its report, published on 16 November, Llais said commissioners should have assessed the impact on patients alongside the clinical advice before deciding to pause surgery. It said Welsh Government guidance on service changes should have been followed.

The watchdog called for patients to be told when their cases would be reviewed and offered emotional and psychological support while they wait. It urged commissioners to make reasonable adjustments for patients who need them, including neurodivergent people, and to involve patients in decisions about the future of the service.

Ben Eaton, deputy chief executive of Llais, said patients had described being unable to plan for the future. He said they should hear directly about decisions affecting their care.

The report follows a Senedd Petitions Committee hearing on 12 November. A petition calling for scheduled and approved operations to resume for patients who had already completed their assessments attracted 18,143 signatures, including 9,233 from Wales.

Precaution

In an October update, the commissioning committee said the pause was a precaution taken on clinical advice after concerns were identified through its quality and safety checks.

Independent clinicians will review patients’ records and meet with them. After considering those whose operations were scheduled, they will look at cases where a surgical assessment had already taken place, followed by referrals still awaiting assessment.

The committee said surgery would be reinstated where appropriate once each patient’s review was complete. Non-surgical services, including hormone therapy and psychological support, remain available.