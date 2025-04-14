Paul Whitehouse confirmed among Harry Potter TV cast

Welsh comedian and actor Paul Whitehouse, known for his work on The Fast Show, has been officially confirmed among the cast for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, playing magic-less Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry caretaker Argus Filch

British actors Nick Frost and Paapa Essiedu and US star John Lithgow have also been confirmed as cast members for the HBO Original series, which has creator JK Rowling as executive producer.

The series will feature a brand new cast while staying authentic to the original books to bring the wizarding adventures to new audiences, but has not yet cast its young stars including wizard Harry Potter, played by British actor Daniel Radcliffe in the films.

New cast

3rd Rock From The Sun star Lithgow, 79, who won an Olivier earlier this month for playing children’s author Roald Dahl in Giant in the West End, will play Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Theatre star Essiedu, known for Gangs Of London and I Will Destroy You, will portray the cruel Professor Severus Snape, while Frost takes on the role of friendly groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the decade-long series.

The eight movies had seen Dumbledore portrayed by Irish actors Richard Harris and Sir Michael Gambon, while Snape was played by Alan Rickman, and Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid.

Other new cast includes Ozark actor Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, and British stage actor Luke Thallon as the first book’s main antagonist Quirinus Quirrell.

Delighted

Executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod said: “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

Gardiner writes the series, while Mylod will direct multiple episodes.

The cast of beloved characters including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger – played by Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson respectively in the films – will be announced at a later date.

Following a casting call, announced in September, around 32,000 children have auditioned for the lead roles, with the team reviewing up to 1,000 tapes per day according to HBO.

The casting call stipulated that applicants must be residents of the UK or Ireland aged between nine and 11 on April 2025.

