Pavarotti’s widow ‘deeply honoured’ to award prizes at Llangollen Eisteddfod which inspired his dream

The widow of superstar tenor Luciano Pavarotti is making an emotional visit to Llangollen International Eisteddfod which inspired his stellar career.

Nicoletta Mantovani says she’s “deeply honoured” to be presenting a trophy to the winner of a competition to find an opera star of the future aiming to follow in his illustrious footsteps.

During her trip she will also be marking several major milestones, the 70th anniversary of his first experience of the festival, the 30th anniversary of his triumphant return in 1995 and what would have been his 90th birthday on October 12 this year.

Pavarotti was just 19 and a trainee teacher when he came to the Llangollen Eisteddfod in 1955 with his father, Fernando, as part of Chorus Rossini, from their home city of Modena.

They left as the overall winning choir and Pavarotti went home determined to make music his career and later said that winning at Llangollen was the spark that ignited his dream.

Icon

When he came back as a global icon for a sell-out concert in 1995, he said: “I always say that to the journalists when they ask me what is a day more memorable in my life, and I always say that it is when I won this competition because it was with all my friends.”

Nicoletta Mantovani is journeying from her home in Italy to hand over the coveted Pendine Trophy to the winner of the Pendine International Voice of the Future competition, the final of which is on the closing Sunday evening of the 2025 festival.

Sharing the presentation will her be Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, owners of the arts-loving Pendine Park care organisation which is once again sponsoring the award, and another megastar of the opera world, Sir Bryn Terfel.

And in another coup for the Eisteddfod, the previous evening Nicoletta will have been on the world-famous Pavilion stage to hand the Pavarotti Trophy, named in honour of her late husband, to the winners of the Choir of the World Competition alongside festival chair John Gambles.

Nicoletta Mantovani said: “I am deeply honoured and excited to be coming to the Llangollen International Eisteddfod to make both these amazing prize presentations. That is because this festival was the beginning of everything for Luciano and to mark both these anniversaries is very important,” said Nicoletta who founded and became president of the Pavarotti Foundation following his death.

The foundation organises tribute concerts with opera stars such as Jose Carreras and Placido Domingo, hosts exhibitions reflecting Pavarotti’s life and work and also arranges performances by young opera singers discovered or promoted by the Foundation.

Dreams

Nicoletta explained: “Luciano had two dreams. The first was to bring opera to everyone and the second was to bring new people into the world of opera who could become the singers of the future, which both of these Eisteddfod competitions fulfil.

“Coming to Llangollen will be very emotional for me because without his first appearance there in 1955 he told me his career would not have been possible.

“He would tell me how his choir did not expect to win, how they waited for the announcement and first came the choir who were in sixth place, then fifth and so on. They were concerned but when it got to the second place and their name had still not been called they knew they had won and they cried with joy.

“In 1995 Luciano wanted to go back there to celebrate the 40th anniversary of that win and to inspire others about opera because it was such a special place.”

John Gambles, Chairman of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod said, “We are delighted to welcome Nicoletta Mantovani, the widow of the great Luciano Pavarotti, to Llangollen this summer.

“Her presence to present both the Pavarotti Trophy and the Pendine Trophy, alongside global stars like Sir Bryn Terfel and our partners at Pendine Park, will make this year’s Eisteddfod a truly memorable occasion.

“Luciano’s legacy has long been intertwined with Llangollen, and to honour that connection while celebrating his remarkable life and milestones is a genuine privilege for us all.”

Songs

Pendine is sponsoring the International Voice of the Future via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT) which supports cultural and community initiatives across Wales.

The competition will take place during the festival’s closing concert on Sunday, July 13, when Sir Bryn Terfel will be performing songs from his latest album, Sea Songs, along with acclaimed folk group Fisherman’s Friends.

Mario Kreft said: “Gill and I were privileged to be on the Maes outside the pavilion watching on a big screen for Pavarotti’s brilliant performance in 1995 when he even performed a couple of arias outside.

“The fact that Nicoletta Mantovani will be presenting the prizes will surely be a huge inspiration to the current crop of talented young singers who are aiming launch their own fledgling careers.

“It was lovely to learn that the Pendine International Voice of the Future competition chimes with Pavarotti’s desire to encourage and foster the singing stars of the future, ensuring that his legacy lives on.

“The fact that Sir Bryn Terfel will also be there will make it all the more special because he is also living proof that supreme talent can take you a long way and we are delighted to be doing our bit to help gifted young singers attain new heights.”

The Llangollen International Eisteddfod starts on Tuesday, July 8, and more details are available here.

