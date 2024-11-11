‘Pay As You Go’ now available between Pontypridd and Cardiff Bay

Contactless tap in, tap out ‘Pay As You Go’ rail payment option has now been extended to a further nine stations between Pontypridd and Cardiff Bay (from Monday 4 November).

Making it faster, easier and cheaper to travel, Transport for Wales launched the scheme in January on journeys between Cardiff Central, Newport and Pontyclun.

It was then extended to the Ebbw Vale line in March, the Maesteg line in September and following its success it was expanded to an additional seven stations in October including Severn Tunnel Junction, Caldicot, Chepstow, Cwmbran, Pontypool and New Inn, Abergavenny and Pyle.

Smoother travel

The smoother travel option has now arrived at Pontypridd, Trefforest, Trefforest Estate, Taffs Well, Radyr, Llandaf, Cathays, Cardiff Queen and Cardiff Bay.

This phased expansion brings a total of 36 stations into the “Pay As You Go” scheme keeping TfW on track to expand the scheme to all 95 stations across the South-East Wales Metro before the end of this year.

Success

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer for Transport for Wales said: “This is already proving to be a huge success for our customers with over 65,000 Pay-As-You-Go journeys made to date, making it the fastest-growing retail channel for Transport for Wales.

“We’re seeing usage growing week-on-week with more and more people choosing the convenience of simply tapping in and tapping out for their journeys.

“We’ll continue to expand throughout this year, making it easier for customers, improving their experience and attracting more people to use public transport.”

For more information visit Pay as you go travel | Transport for Wales

