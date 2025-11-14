PCC pledges probe into how Gwent Police protects vulnerable people

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Shortcomings in how Gwent Police protects vulnerable people will be subject to closer examination by the force’s directly elected police and crime commissioner.

Jane Mudd told councillors she intends to take a “deep dive” into the issue that was highlighted in an official inspection report published earlier this year.

The report, by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and published in June, found the force requires improvement at protecting vulnerable people. A strategy and improvement framework has been established but inspectors said it wasn’t yet clear how effective they are.

Inspectors highlighted Gwent Police needs to make sure it “promptly” gives members of the public information they request to make decisions about their safety, such as about their partner’s previous history of violence or domestic abuse.

The report also found the force should increase its use of court orders intended to protect people from domestic violence and to also place restrictions on sex offenders.

Pressure on officers was also identified with shortages in safeguarding hubs and a lack of training for officers on legislation and procedures for those in the public protection unit responsible for investigating offences against children and safeguarding them.

Failings to notify social services about children or adults at risk of harm were also identified by the inspectors.

The use and recording of data was also highlighted as an area of concern.

A backlog in dealing with requests under the National Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme was identified and inspectors cautioned drawing staff from other areas of the force to reduce it may not be sustainable.

They also found in the year ending September 2024 only 22.1 per cent of Right to Know Application under the scheme, where the police can share information about a partner’s previous history or past violence, led to disclosures, which was the lowest rate among forces in England and Wales.

Domestic Violence Protection orders

The number of Domestic Violence Protection orders applied for by Gwent Police had declined in each quarter, since the end of September 2023, and to the year ending September 2024 only 81.8 per cent of such orders were successfully granted at court.

Gwent Police also used arrests to help it investigate domestic abuse or protect victims in 34.2 per cent of cases, in the year to September 2024, which was below the England and Wales rate of 43.4 percent.

It also applied for just one Stalking Protection Order and one interim order despite 1,982 such offences in the year ending March 2024 while it hadn’t secured any Sexual Risk Orders which could place restrictions on a person’s behaviour.

The inspectors found the force’s previous eight applications for orders had been unsuccessful and it is working with its legal services department to improve the quality of its applications.

Appearing before Monmouthshire County Council’s public services committee Ms Mudd said she was concerned at failings to protect the vulnerable.

She said: “I will be taking a deep dive into vulnerability aspects of the inspection report.

“That’s where I will say to the chief constable further work needs to be undertaken raise challenges and take a deep dive and I believe further work needs to be undertaken. That is a conversation I’ve had with the chief constable.”

Ms Mudd had been asked by Conservative councillor for Usk, Tony Kear, what areas had she identified for improvement and he asked if Ms Mudd was challenging chief constable Mark Hobrough: “Are you saying, ‘sorry it’s not good enough, chief?”