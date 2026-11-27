Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

North Wales’ Police and Crime Commissioner has said he understands the pressures households are facing after he launched a consultation proposing increasing the force’s portion of council tax.

Residents across the region are bracing themselves for potentially significant council tax increases next April after the draft Welsh Government budget proposed giving local authorities a meagre 2.8 per cent increase in their settlement.

Now Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin has launched a public consultation on his website – www.northwales-pcc.gov.uk/ – asking people how much North Wales Police’s portion of council tax should rise.

The force is a ‘precepting’ authority, meaning on top of what the local authority asks residents to pay in council tax, North Wales Police can ask for money to fund itself too. The fire service and community councils are also precepting authorities.

Within the consultation Mr Dunbobbin has proposed four options based on band D properties – all of which will cost households more money.

The first option is an increase of 34p per week which works out at £17.50 per year per household. According to Mr Dunbobbin that would leave NWP with a £600,000 shortfall.

If people select 38p per week, or £19.50 per year that would see NWP effectively stand still where it currently is.

A 41p per week increase – £21.50 a year – would increase the police budget by £600k while a 45p per week rise – £23.50 per year – would give police an additional £1.2 million next year.

Taking a Band D resident in Caia Park as an example, if Wrexham County Borough Council only increases council tax by the same percentage as last year – 4.9 per cent – and the Police and Crime Commissioner gets given the stand-still 38p option, council tax for that Caia Park resident next year would be almost £2,500. That’s before before North Wales Fire Service and community council contributions.

There is real uncertainty around whether local authorities can keep council tax increases down next year – meaning any additional increase will put pressure on families.

“I have a legal responsibility to consult with residents before setting the precepts for policing,” said Mr Dunbobbin. “That forms part of the council tax and it helps fund North Wales Police.

“The survey gives people across North Wales an opportunity to influence how policing is funded and where the public would like that future investment focused.

“It’s a really difficult process and I’m really conscious of how the cost of living is affecting everybody – some more than others – but it’s really important that I do this consultation.

“ I understand the pressures families face. I myself have had moments in my life where we’ve been claiming council tax benefit, housing benefit, child tax credits, working tax credits, child benefit.

“This is why I think it’s really important to consult with the public. People deserve to have a clear and honest conversation about the financial realities facing public services like policing and the consequences of different funded decisions.

“I want to hear those views. It’s really important for me for people to know I am here to listen and take everything into account before making any recommendation.

“There is support available through the council tax reduction scheme that’s offered by each local authority in North Wales – so there are mechanisms to try and ease the burden.“

Part of the reason for the uplift is, of course, the inflation that has impacted every aspect of life recently. Mr Dunbobbin also revealed however that he was having to predict an unknown top-slicing of his budget from the UK Government to fund large upcoming tech projects that every force in England and Wales will need to contribute to.

“There will be those operational demands that the Chief Constable is well aware of so 38 pence a week will be a stand-still position – but we have still to get any confirmation of what funding we’ll be receiving from the UK Government,” he said.

“Around 48% of our funding comes from UK Government, 52% is through local taxation.

“There’s a lot of investment going on within tech as well – what that could mean is that some of our budget could be getting top sliced. We don’t know as yet.

“That gets put into a bigger pot with other police forces across England and Wales for those really big technical projects that are currently ongoing and for future plans like the Emergency Services Network, Police National Database, law enforcement data services.”

Mr Dunbobbin said if the public chose to give North Wales Police a funding cut, he would do all he could to prevent those cuts impacting frontline policing.

“I wouldn’t want anything coming from the front line if it can be prevented,” he said. “I’d rather be looking at back office work because I think that public facing neighbourhood policing is really important. People want to see that.

“What we do know is we’ve had a recent survey with public confidence and in that survey, 74% of people were happy with the level of police service that they’re receiving when it’s needed. So it’s about trying to get that balance right.”

It’s a balance he says can be difficult. If crime prevention work is successful there is nothing to show people, which makes it tough to justify increasing the budget.

“It is so difficult to quantify,” he said. “But when you look at social value, for every pound spent on North Wales Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office you get between five and six pounds back in through crime prevention and public confidence.”

And as he prepares for his role to end in May 2028, Dunbobbin pledged to remain committed to crime prevention and community cohesion.

“That’s what keeps me driving myself forward,” he said. “I’m here to serve the people and that’s just how I am.

“I’ll still be putting all my efforts into serving the people of North Wales to the best of my ability.

“There’s been quite a lot of publicity surrounding. police reform – while I’m still in this post, I’ll bee making sure I use every avenue that I can to make sure North Wales does not get disadvantaged in any way.”

The North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s precept funding survey closes on December 21.