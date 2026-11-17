Martin Shipton

Ahead of a public rally in Aberporth on Saturday, 21 November, retired Gaza nurse and prominent peace campaigner Leigh Evans has condemned UK Government proposals for a new Defence Technical Excellence College in Wales.

Evans, from Swansea, warns that the move undermines Welsh devolution and ties local communities to global arms manufacturing.

The criticism follows Westminster’s announcement of a £50m Wales Defence Growth Deal, alongside warnings from the Wales Office that the UK Government is prepared to bypass the Senedd to push the college forward.

Drawing on extensive frontline experience in conflict and genocide zones, Leigh Evans argued that framing the facility around “defence” misleads the public and threatens Wales’s identity as a nation of Heddwch (Peace).

He said: “This is not a ‘defence’ college, it is an attack college.

“It is only defence if we are under attack, and we here in Cymru are only under attack from Westminster. This open threat to take our sovereignty is simply the latest example of why we need full devolution.”

Evans warned against the human and moral toll of developing autonomous weapons technology in west Wales, noting that non-combatants account for between 43% and 60% of casualties in modern warfare.

“Having seen autonomous weapons in use, I am acutely aware of their indiscriminate nature in the way they kill,” Evans added.

“As somebody who has worked extensively in war and genocide zones, please pay heed: if there is evil in this world, it is aerial bombardment and automated killing.”

Evans also challenged claims that expanding the defence sector will deliver meaningful economic benefits to Welsh communities, pointing out that facilities in and around Aberporth, in Ceredigion, are operated by—or used to test technology for—multinational arms firms including QinetiQ, Tekever, Elbit Systems, Rafael, and Raytheon.

Instead of subsidising weapons manufacturing, he is calling for investment in Wales’ skilled workforce and natural environment to lead the global green transition:

Green Innovation Over Arms. Redirecting Welsh land, skills, and investment toward renewable and environmental technologies that secure a future for young people without relying on global conflict.

Protecting the Planet. Highlighting that global militaries are among the world’s largest institutional polluters, making demilitarisation essential to tackling the climate crisis.

Local Accountability. Ensuring Welsh communities retain democratic control over their land and economy rather than sending profits offshore to foreign defence contractors.

Evans said: “Surely, green industry should be proposed long before the killing industry is even considered. Within the wider global community, we should stand strong as a nation of Heddwch, environmental harmony, and future green development, because realistically, green developments are the only ones providing a future.”

The rally will take place at West Wales Airport in Aberporth on Saturday, 21 November.

Leigh Evans made headlines in June 2025 when, as a pro-Palestine activist, he dropped to his knees and cried in front of Egyptian police in a bid to enter Gaza.

A clip of Evans emotionally pleading with a line of riot police went viral.

In the video, he spoke of previously spending time working as a nurse in Gaza, saying: “I can’t explain to you the horror. I can’t explain to you the smell of starving babies.”

Also in the video, he can be heard calling the police his “brothers” and appealing to them to “allow us to stand for Falesteen [the Arabic pronunciation of ‘Palestine’]”.

Evans, who identifies himself as a pacifist, says: “This is a genocide of a Muslim people by Zionists. I saw them shooting pregnant women, Muslim women.”

In February 2026, it was announced that a £50m defence investment agreement had been signed to position Wales as a hub for autonomous military technology, with ministers promising highly skilled jobs, improved access to defence contracts for smaller firms, and the creation of a new engineering college. The Wales Defence Growth Deal was formalised at Cardiff Castle by Defence Secretary John Healey, Wales’ then First Minister Eluned Morgan, and the then Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens.

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin has accused the Plaid Cymru Welsh Government of dragging its feet over the project, while the UK Government has been criticised for threatening to bypass the devolution settlement and establish an educational facility unilaterally.