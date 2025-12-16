Peak-time ban planned for HGVs on Severn Bridge

A new restriction on heavy goods vehicles crossing the Severn Bridge could be put in place when the current blanket weight limit is lifted next year.

Since the end of May vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes have been banned from crossing M48 Severn Bridge between Chepstow and Aust on the opposite side of the Severn Estuary.

National Highways, the UK Government agency responsible for both Severn crossings, has previously announced a stop gap measure to allow lorries, to cross between Chepstow and Aust once more could be in place by October.

They currently face a diversion along the M4 Prince of Wales bridge to travel between Wales and England.

What is described as “medium term solution” will involve lorries queuing at a slip road on the English side of the bridge to wait for a signal that will allow them to cross in a controlled manner.

But due to higher volumes of traffic around Chepstow in the mornings National Highways bosses have told Monmouthshire councillors there could be a ban on peak time crossings for HGVs heading to England from Wales over the Severn Bridge, using a simiar controlled crossing method.

Alan Feist, programme leader for National Highways, said at a Monmouthshire County Council scrutiny meeting the agency has carried out modelling on traffic flows and use of the bridge and concluded a ban on HGVs in the mornings will be required.

“The worst case scenario is a peak hours ban on HGVs would be between 7am and 10am,” said Mr Feist: “The best case scenario would probably be something like 7.30am to 9.30am.”

He said the modelling shows a peak hours ban wouldn’t result in traffic in the Chepstow area “being any worse than it is now” which is what he said the agency’s intention is.

But he said it doesn’t believe lorries will que on Junction 2 of the M48, at Chepstow, as they will be diverted to the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, and added: “No operator will want to park up for two hours.”

Mr Feist also said businesses on the Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, at Chepstow, are supportive of the likely peak time restriction: “They are concerned about the impact on car drivers getting to work as they are the people who work for them.”

Councillors were told compliance with the existing weight limit has improved after it was initially described as “poor” and “weigh in” motion sensors and ANPR number plate recognition cameras are now in use and loading on the bridge is “well within acceptable safety tolerances.”

Work on planning the medium term solution, including back up plans for any failure ins signalling, is ongoing said Mr Feist who said the cost is likely to be at the lower end of the anticipated range and he said: “I’m confident we will get there by October”.

The change require a statutory instrument to be approved by Parliament which he described as the “highest risk”.

The longer term solution is likely involve additional cables being added to the suspension bridge, with various testing and assessments required, and it would then be “tied together” with the existing cable at the top of the bridge towers “and pulled together to share the load.”

That work could take between six and seven years to complete, which will also require ordering material from across the world and timing its delivery, while the next assessment of the bridge cables is due to take place in 2027.

A report on the longer term solution is due to be delivered in summer next year, said Mr Feist.

Councillors raised concern about knock on impacts on the road network in Monmouthshire especially such as last week when severe weather, and concerns lighting columns on the Prince of Wales Bridge could collapse, forced its closure.

Johnny Hill, the route manager for the Severn Bridges, said last week’s bridge closures are being reviewed as part of a post event response.