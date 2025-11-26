Peaky Blinders actor is now a tourism star after winning award

A luxury glamping site owned by a Peaky Blinders star has picked up a major tourism award.

Emlyn’s Coppice, named after the famous Welsh actor, director and writer Emlyn Williams, from Mostyn, has won Best Self-Catering Site of the Year at the Go North Wales Tourism Awards.

The well-appointed glamping and camping retreat near Gwespyr, Holywell, features bespoke pods, private hot tubs and a handcrafted sauna, and won praise for its sustainability, quality and guest experience

The annual event at Venue Cymru was organised by North Wales Tourism to celebrate the dedication, skill and achievements of the region’s tourism and hospitality industry.

It was hosted by former BBC journalist Sian Lloyd and the headline sponsor once again was Harlech Foodservice which supplies many of the region’s hotels, guest houses and restaurants and has renewed its support for three years.

Emlyn’s Coppice is owned and run by Nic Breeze, an actor and musician whose television credits include playing an Italian assassin in hit series Peaky Blinders as well as appearances in Coronation Street, Brookside and Hollyoaks.

Nic, originally from Shrewsbury, who opened the site four years ago, was “absolutely over the moon” at the news.

He said: “My wife, Caroline, and I were planning to open a glamping site long before but Covid had put things on hold.

“We found this site which is in an ancient woodland tucked away above Talacre Beach and after we cleared brambles which had grown 15 feet high we discovered this lovely spot.”

Nic installed three privately-sited glamping pods and planted over 400 trees on the two-and-a-half acre site and has upgraded it over the years with individual hot tubs.

In their first year of operation they had over 70 per cent occupancy and their popularity has grown steadily since with customers booking in throughout the year to a site that is close to Liverpool, Manchester and the West Midlands.

He added: “Unfortunately weren’t able to attend the tourism awards for personal reasons but we are obviously delighted to win our first major award.

“Lots of visitors go past on their way to Eryri, the Llyn and Anglesey but we’ve got the Clwydian Range which is lovely and is now a National Landscape and on our doorstep are the Wales Coastal Path, the Pilgrims Trail and the Offa’s Dyke Path.

“You can see right up the Lancashire coast to the Lake District to the north and to the west there is the Great Orme and Anglesey.

“We have made the site as private as possible and there’s a real feel of being in the woods rather than on a caravan park and that what our guests say about us.”

Other big winners on the awards night included Yuliia Batrak, 19, a student at Coleg Llandrillo and originally from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv who won the Young Person in Tourism and Hospitality prize.

At the other end of the age spectrum, the blue riband Service to Tourism Award went to Geoff Lofthouse, 70, who retired recently after more than 40 years as manager of the four star Imperial Hotel in Llandudno.

According to head judge, Jim Jones, the chief executive of North Wales Tourism, Geoff Lofthouse was a very worthy winner of the Service to Tourism Award.

He said: “What Geoff has achieved over more than four decades at the helm of the Imperial Hotel has been remarkable and has helped cement Llandudno’s reputation as the Queen of Resorts.

“He is a real role model to those following in his footsteps, including the truly inspirational Yuliia Batrak who is already making her mark in the industry and has an incredibly bright future ahead of her.

“I would like to congratulate both Geoff and Yuliia and every single one of the winners but I would also like to stress that all the nominees are the heroes of our tourism and hospitality industry.

“This event really showcases the very best of North Wales and we have seen so many amazing entries, all of which underlines why this is a truly world class destination for visitors.”

Harlech Foodservice Sales director Mark Lawton said: “We’re thrilled to continue our support for the North Wales Tourism Awards so we can celebrate the people and businesses who help make North Wales one of the UK’s top visitor destinations.

“This event has become a real highlight in the region’s calendar and plays a vital role in recognising a sector that’s at the heart of the North Wales economy.

“We’re incredibly lucky to live and work in such a beautiful part of the world. Visitors come here for the scenery and adventure, but great food and drink are a huge part of the experience too. That’s why we always try to source as much as possible from local producers — it’s something we’re passionate about.

“North Wales is a world-class destination — diverse, innovative and full of character.. After everything the industry has been through, particularly during the pandemic, it’s fantastic to be able to give something back and celebrate the success of our core customers.”

He added: “As a major North Wales employer, we’re proud that our teams, suppliers and customers all contribute to the local economy. The money spent with us stays in the region — supporting local venues, tradespeople and producers — creating a real circular economy that keeps North Wales thriving.”

Full list of winners at Go North Wales Tourism Awards

1 New Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by Lanyon Bowdler: Cae Môr Hotel, Llandudno

2 Pet Friendly Award sponsored by Snuggles Doggy Daycare and Boarding: The Stella Historic, Llandudno B&B

3 Bro a Byd Award for Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism sponsored by Development Bank of Wales: Hafan y Môr Holiday Park, Pwllheli

4 Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Pario Leisure Group: Signatures, Conwy

5 Bistro, Café and Coffee Shop of the Year sponsored by Business in Wales: Providero, Llandudno Junction and Llandudno

6 Activity Experience of the Year sponsored by Snowdonia Hospitality and Leisure: RibRide, Menai Bridge

7 Visitor Attraction of the Year sponsored by SF Parks: Zip World

8 Hotel of the Year sponsored by Condor Hotels: Chateau Rhianfa, Menai Bridge,

9 Self Catering of the Year sponsored by Carbon Zero Group: Emlyn’s Coppice, Gwespyr, Holywell

10 B&B, Inn and Guest House of the Year sponsored by Castell Howell Foods: Black Boy Inn, Caernarfon

11 Glamping, Camping and Caravan site of the Year sponsored by PODS Cymru: Rhaeadr Nantcoll Waterfalls, Llanbedr, Gwynedd,

12 Holiday Park of the Year sponsored by Voel Coaches: Gimblet Rock Holiday Park, Pwllheli

13 Event of the Year sponsored by Copa Training: Supercar Sunday North Wales, Llandudno

14 Marketing & Media Recognition Award sponsored by Heart North and Mid Wales: Oyster Holiday Cottages, Menai Bridge

15 Tourism Service/Product Supplier of the Year sponsored by Hafan y Môr Holiday Park: Llanfairpwll Distillery

16 Young Person in Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Coleg Llandrillo: Yuliia Batrak,

17 Cruise North Wales Award sponsored by Cruise Wales/Mordaith Cymru: Holyhead Town Council

18 Service to Tourism Award sponsored by Tir Prince Leisure Group: Geoff Lofthouse, Imperial Hotel, Llandudno.