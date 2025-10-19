Peatland restoration in Black Mountains outstrips environmental targets

A £1.2 million peatland restoration project in the Black Mountains is saving the equivalent of tens of thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions every year – comparable to taking 169 cars off the road.

The Welsh Government-backed scheme, led by the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority in partnership with local graziers and contractors, has far outstripped its original environmental targets. Designed to absorb carbon and protect rare habitats, the project is now being hailed as a model for large-scale restoration work.

Peatlands, which cover just 4% of Wales’ land area, store more than a quarter of the nation’s land-based carbon. But when degraded, they become major sources of emissions. Erosion and drying out of peat have long been seen as a pressing issue for tackling climate change.

Water management

The Black Mountains project has stabilised 38km of peat hags – deeply eroded gullies and overhangs of peat – against an initial target of just 10km.

In addition, 10km of bare peat has been planted with mosses and grasses, meaning more than 89 hectares of previously exposed peat have now been safeguarded.

Water management has also been central to the scheme. Teams installed 530 leaky dams and 700 metres of biodegradable coir bunding to help slow run-off and re-wet the land.

More than 6km of upland pathways have also been restored to limit further erosion from walkers.

Visiting the site, Deputy First Minister and Climate Change lead Huw Irranca-Davies praised the work.

He said: “Peatlands are fantastic at absorbing carbon and also providing unique wildlife habitats, but they often need our help to restore them to good condition. Diolch o galon to the whole team behind this effort to improve our valuable peatlands. It shows how ambitious, landscape-scale projects can deliver real change for Wales.”

Climate action

The project funding came from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Landscapes, Sustainable Places programme, which supports climate action, biodiversity, sustainable tourism and resilient communities in National Parks and National Landscapes.

The work builds on the National Peatlands Action Programme (NPAP), delivered by Natural Resources Wales, which last year restored 3,000 hectares of peatland a year ahead of schedule. An extra £5.2 million has now been committed to expand that progress.

Alongside the restoration work, the Welsh Government has introduced landmark legislation – the Environment (Principles, Governance and Biodiversity Targets) (Wales) Bill – to strengthen protection for nature and ensure long-term support for collaborative environmental action.

Mr Irranca-Davies added: “We will continue close collaboration with our partners to address the climate and nature emergencies while supporting exciting green job opportunities across Wales. Only by working together can we make a significant change.”

Sustainable tourism

Since 2022, more than £14 million has been invested through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Landscapes, Sustainable Places fund to support biodiversity, decarbonisation, community resilience and sustainable tourism across National Parks and Designated Landscapes.

The programme has already enabled the planting of over 216,000 trees and improved management of nearly 1,000 hectares of land for wildlife.

Alongside this, the National Peatland Action Programme has exceeded its restoration target, securing 3,600 hectares of peatland and locking in an estimated 1.92 million tonnes of carbon.