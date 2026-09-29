Pedestrians ‘at risk’ from illegal e-scooter use, councillor warns

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Pedestrians, older people and those with visual impairments are being put “at risk” by children and young people riding e-scooters “illegally and dangerously”, a councillor has warned.

Councillor Paul Rowlinson has called on Cyngor Gwynedd to put pressure on the UK and Welsh governments to “take action” over the issue.

The council’s full council passed his ‘notice of motion,’ which called for tighter regulations over the production and sale of the popular two-wheeled transport, during a meeting on Thursday, September 24.

The Rachub ward councillor believes many parents buy e-scooters for their children but don’t realise their use on roads, pavements and public areas is illegal.

“I don’t want to stop young people having fun but I think these machines are dangerous, especially in the hands of young children,” he said.

“They are dangerous for people using pavements, roads and public areas. Using e-scooters on roads is illegal, it’s possible parents may not realise this.

“I saw two girls, about 10-years-old, standing on the same scooter riding along the road, going over a crossing, neither wearing a helmet.

“I heard of two boys going along the A5 into Bethesda in the words of a witness ‘weaving from lane to lane’.

“One council officer described how he was shocked walking along a pavement as one came rushing past. According to police, some e-scooters can go as fast as 70mph.

“The ones we see on our streets probably can’t go that fast, nevertheless, fast enough to be dangerous, especially in the hands of young children and inexperienced people.

“When ridden on pavements they put pedestrians at risk, especially older people or those with visual impairments. The key point is their use on streets and pavements is illegal.

“E-scooters fall under a legal definition of a motor vehicle or mechanically propelled vehicle, therefore governed by the same laws.

“You have to have a driving licence to ride on public roads, insurance, tax and so on. The Road Traffic Act prohibits driving any motor vehicle on any pavements, cycle-paths and public footpaths, other than disabled people’s vehicles.

“As it is not actually possible to get e-scooter insurance or tax, it is not possible to use them on public highways either. The only place where they can be used legally is on private land with the landowner’s consent.

“It is not illegal to buy, sell or own an e-scooter. The police can seize the e-scooter and issue a traffic offence report, for driving a motor vehicle without third party insurance, which can result in a fine of £300 and six points on the driver’s driving licence.

“Children and most young people don’t have a driving licence, which means they have committed the offence of driving without a licence. The six points could go on their licence later, when they do pass the driving test.

“The British Government is trialling use of e-scooters on the road in some areas, with the possibility the law may change in the future.”

He noted that none of the trial areas were in Gwynedd and special rules restricted their use within those areas. The councillor said he had spoken to local police who “shared his concerns”.

“They stop small children and speak with their parents. Because of the children’s age, they’re careful not to come down too heavy handed,” he said.

Police are trying to raise awareness with schools, young people and parents, using social media, leaflets and posters over road safety, he added.

“The majority of e-scooters are bought by parents for their children. I don’t think many parents would give their child a toy, knowing it was illegal to use and which places them and other children at risk.

“I suspect many don’t realise they are breaking the law.

“So, I am eager for the council to organise a publicity campaign to inform the public of the dangers of e-scooters that they can’t be legally used on public roads.”

He called on the council to “collaborate” with county schools to re-iterate the message.

“The council has no powers to deal with the matter directly. This is a wider problem than Gwynedd, it’s national. This proposal asks for the council to hold discussions with both governments to express concerns and seek assistance, to see if the problem can be addressed through better regulations over their production and sale.

“Perhaps, like cigarette packs, they should come with a warning stamped on. ‘Use of this vehicle cannot be used on a public roads and pavements’. We should take action before anyone is injured.”

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